Football gossip: Mahrez, Bale, Fekir, Alisson, Grealish, Joginho

Manchester City are closing in on a £75m deal for Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, 27, from Leicester City. (Mail)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho fears they will be priced out of signing Wales international Gareth Bale, with Real Madrid set to put a £200m price tag on the forward, 28. (Express)

Liverpool are ready to step up their efforts to sign Lyon captain Nabil Fekir with talks over a potential £60m deal for the attacking midfielder, 24, set to start this week. (Goal)

Roma director of football Monchi says there has been no offer for goalkeeper Alisson. The Brazil number one, 25, has been linked with Liverpool, and reports have intensified following their Champions League final defeat. (Mirror)

Manchester United are monitoring Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, as they look to build for the future. (Sun)

Manchester City have had a £39m offer rejected for Napoli midfielder Jorginho. The Serie A side want £52m for the 26-year-old Italian and face competition from fellow Premier League side Chelsea. (Mirror)

Juventus could allow striker Gonzalo Higuain leave the club, if they receive a right offer this summer, with Chelsea leading the race for the 30-year-old Argentine. (Calciomercato)

West Ham are keen on Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj. The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer but the Italian club believe he will sign a new deal. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko says he is happy at the Spanish side despite reports Manchester United are braced to sign the 26-year-old Croatia international. (Sportske Novosti - in Croatian)

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, 33, from Fenerbahce this summer. (Fotomac)

Manchester City are ready to compete with Paris St-Germain for 19-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was on loan at PSG last season but the Ligue 1 champions may be forced to abort plans to sign him. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti has revealed his desire to stay at Barcelona. The 24-year-old France centre-back says he will not leave the Spanish side unless he is 'thrown out'. (Sun)

An Egyptian lawyer has filed a 1bn euros lawsuit against Sergio Ramos for the challenge which injured Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final. (Evening Standard)

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman and his squad have been enjoying darts lessons from fellow countryman Michael van Gerwen. (Twitter)

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, 31, has switched agents after being left out of England's World Cup squad. (Mail)