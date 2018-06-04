World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Nottingham, England, 30 May: Jockeys are reflected in a large puddle as they make their way to the parade ring at Nottingham Racecourse. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Ohio, United States, 30 May: Tiger Woods warms up on the practice range before the Memorial. The 14-time major champion finished with a level-par 72 to finish on nune under and fall out of the top 20. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Muota River, Switzerland, 2 June: Mike Kurt of Switzerland in action during the kayak cross at the Wildwater Canoeing World Championships. (Photo by Alexandra Wey/EPA)

Sydney, Australia, 3 June: Sam Wallace (top) catches the ball during New South Wales Swifts' victory over Adelaide Thunderbirds in Super Netball. The Thunderbirds have not won in six games this season. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Bangkok, Thailand, 2 June: Fan Xiaodong slides on a wet pitch during China's 2-0 friendly win over Thailand and China at the Rajamangala National Stadium. Midfielder Wu Lei scored twice. (Photo by Diego Azubel/EPA)

Tokyo, Japan, 3 June: Don't look down! Russia's Ekaterina Kipriianova competes during the women's semi-final at the Bouldering World Cup. She finished third, while Great Britain's Michaela Tracy was eighth. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Headingley, Leeds, 3 June: Pakistan's Haris Sohail is caught by a diving Dom Bess during England's victory inside three days in the second Test. The two-match series was drawn 1-1. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Roland Garros, France, 3 June: Japan's Kei Nishikori stretches to return a shot during his fourth-round defeat by Austrian Dominic Thiem in the French Open fourth round. Thiem will play Germany's Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals. (Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA)

Pennsylvania, United States, 2 June: Kyle Busch celebrates with a burnout in his Juniper Toyota at the Pocono Raceway track after winning the Nascar Pocono Green 250. (Photo by Jared C Tilton/Getty Images)

Atlanta, Georgia, 2 June: Washington Nationals pinch hitter Max Scherzer reacts after scoring the game-winning run against the Atlanta Braves in the 14th innings of their Major League Baseball game. (Photo by Erik S Lesser/EPA)

