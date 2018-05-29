Football gossip: Bale, Karius, Santos, Rafinha, Sessegnon, Alisson, King

Manchester United will offer Real Madrid 140m euros (£121.8m) for 28-year-old Welsh midfielder Gareth Bale. (AS - in Spanish)

United and Chelsea are interested in Barcelona's Spanish 29-year-old left-back Jordi Alba. (Sport - in Spanish)

The president of Italian third-tier side Rimini FC has offered to take Liverpool keeper Loris Karius on a year-long loan deal as a gift for his birthday, which is 22 June, so the 24-year-old German can "rediscover calm and his self-belief" after his Champions League final disaster. (Rimini FC)

West Ham are in talks with Barcelona with a view to signing their 22-year-old Brazilian centre-back Marlon Santos. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

The Hammers are also keen to bring Genoa's 26-year-old Italian defender Armando Izzo to the club. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid are favourites to beat Arsenal to the signature of Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, and are set to active his £53m release clause. (Talksport)

Inter Milan will have to pay 40m euros (£34.8m) for Barcelona's 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Rafinha, who was on loan with the Serie A club last season. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito said he turned down a 110m euros (£95.75m) bid for 23-year-old Serb midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Football Italia)

Tottenham fear that their hopes of signing Fulham's 18-year-old English midfielder Ryan Sessegnon will be damaged by Cottagers' owner Shahid Khan's bid to buy Wembley. (Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, Spurs are keeping a watch on developments concerning Southampton's English goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, 28. (Mirror)

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden, who turns 18 on Monday, will be offered a new contract and will not be sent out on loan next season. (Telegraph)

Bournemouth's 26-year-old Norwegian striker Joshua King says he is unhappy with how his manager Eddie Howe used him last season. (VG via Independent)

Newcastle want to sign Fulham's 25-year-old English defender Ryan Fredericks. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leeds United's Swedish striker Marcus Antonsson, 27, is unclear about his future at the Championship club. (Fotboll Direkt via Yorkshire Evening Post)