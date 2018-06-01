BBC Sport online vote: Privacy notice

Your trust is very important to us. The BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information.

It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Additional information can be found in the BBC's Privacy Policy. Where there is inconsistency between those documents and this notice, this notice shall prevail.

What will we collect and how we use it?

The BBC is the data controller of your information that is collected. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. Telescope is the data processor and is contracted to the BBC to provide the platform. This means Telescope can only use your personal data within the parameters set by the BBC within that contract.

Telescope will collect your IP address and along with other characteristics such as your operating system, processor and browser, will create a unique identifier in order to provide a robust and reliable vote result to the BBC (this will include counting and capping votes as well as checking for irregularities). The lawful purpose of processing is the legitimate interests of the BBC to deliver valid votes to the BBC's audience - for both those who take part and for those that consume content based on those results. This yields richer and more engaging content for all of our audiences.

Retaining your information

The BBC will retain your personal data for a period of 2 years following collection - this allows for both BBC and Ofcom complaints cycles and for internal and external audit purposes consistent with industry standards, unless a longer retention period is required by law. At that point your personal data will be deleted. For more information about how the BBC processes your data please see the BBC's Privacy Policy, available at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

Sharing your information

Your personal data will not be shared with any additional third parties outside of the BBC without your prior permission, except as required by law.

Your rights and more information

If you want to review, verify, correct or request erasure of your personal information, object to the processing of your personal information, you can find out how to do this in our Privacy Policy. You will also be able to find out more information about how the BBC processes your information and how you can contact the BBC's Data Protection Officer.

If you have any questions about how the BBC handles your personal information, or if you wish to contact the BBC to exercise your rights in relation to your personal information, please visit http://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/privacy.

If you raise a complaint with the BBC about the way it has handled your personal information, you are entitled to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority. In the UK, the supervisory authority is the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which can be contacted at https://ico.org.uk/concerns/