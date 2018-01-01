Transfers - Summer Transfer Window 2018,
The summer transfer window is officially open.
This page will contain all the deals completed before the window closes on 9 August.
June 1
Benik Afobe [Bournemouth-Wolves] £10m
Tahvon Campbell [West Brom - Forest Green] Free
Kane Hemmings [Oxford-Notts County] Undisclosed
Konstantin Kerschbaumer [Brentford-FC Ingolstadt] Undisclosed
Andrew Shinnie [Unattached-Luton] Free
Tom Smith [Swindon - Cheltenham]
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas. In Europe, contracts typically run until 1 July and many transfers will not formally be completed until this date. We will only make note of a deal being completed on 1 July in cases where the season of either of the clubs involved in the transfer has not been completed.