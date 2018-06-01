Football gossip: Pochettino, Eriksen, Carvalho, Ronaldo, Dembele, Can

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he would "have to listen" if Real Madrid ask him to succeed Zinedine Zidane as boss at the Bernabeu. (Mirror)

Argentine Pochettino has warned Spanish giants Real that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is renowned for his tough negotiating skills, "bites". (Marca)

Levy will refuse any offer from Real Madrid for Pochettino this summer, says Spanish journalist and author of Pochettino's new book Guillem Balague. (BBC Radio 5 live)

Germany head coach Joachim Low has ruled out the prospect of taking over at Real Madrid.(ESPN)

Sporting Lisbon are actively seeking a transfer for William Carvalho, with Everton thought to be keen on the 26-year-old Portugal midfielder. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen claims there are "several" clubs interested in signing the 26-year-old Denmark international.(London Evening Standard)

The best squad but the wrong manager? Deschamps, capped 102 times by France, has been in charge of Les Bleus since 2012, succeeding former team-mate Laurent Blanc Why France have many questions to answer in Russia...

Real Madrid's 33-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and would welcome a return to Old Trafford, says former England and Real coach Fabio Capello.(Goal.com)

John Terry is set to re-unite with former Chelsea and England team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby, after the latter's appointment as manager of the Championship side. Centre-back Terry, 37, left Aston Villa after the club failed to gain promotion to the Premier League. (Star)

Liverpool and Germany midfielderEmre Can, 24, has agreed a four-year deal with Juventus and will have a medical with the Italian champions. (Calciomercato)

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to meet Ousmane Dembele's mother in an effort to convince the 21-year-old Barcelona and France forward he should move to Anfield this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United are interested in signing Gareth Bale this summer but have been given no indication that Real Madrid are willing to sell the 28-year-old Wales forward. (ESPN)

Everton are leading a group of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Norwich's 21-year-old England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison, who was player of the year at Carrow Road this season. (Sky Sports)

Southampton may have to make 28-year-old first-choice goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who has only a year left on his three-year contract, one of the best-paid players at St Mary's in order to keep the Englishman at the club this summer. (Daily Echo)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini will make Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks, 25, his first signing next week, after agreeing a four-year contract for the Englishman. (London Evening Standard)

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez has appeared in publicity pictures for the club's new kit, raising hopes for Foxes fans that the 27-year-old Algeria winger - a £60m target for Manchester City - will stay at the club. (Sun)

Roma are already making plans to replace their 25 year-old Brazilian keeper Alisson, who is a target for Liverpool, with Bayer Leverkusen's Germany international Bernd Leno, 26. (Corriere dello Sport - via Metro)

Aston Villa will demand £40m for English midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, amid fresh interest from Leicester. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are set to make a summer move for Valencia and Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 24. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus' Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, 33, is expected to sign a new contract keeping him at the Serie A giants until June 2020. (Football Italia)

Birmingham have held talks with 23-year-old Danish defender Kristian Pedersen, who plays for Bundesliga 2 side Union Berlin. (Birmingham Mail)