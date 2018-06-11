World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Delhi, India, 6 June: Two young women take selfies with the newly installed wax statue of cricketer Virat Kohli, at a museum in the iconic Regal Building, in the Indian capital. (Photo by Sushil Kumar/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 6 June: Greg Inglis of rugby league side the Queensland Maroons leads his team out during the opening game of the State Of Origin series against the New South Wales Blues at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo by Robert Prezioso/Getty Images)

Louhans-Chateaurenaud, France, 6 June: Heinrich Haussler leads the Bahrain Merida Pro Team during the 70th Criterium du Dauphine Team Time Trial. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Munich, Germany, 6 June: Franziska Muller of Germany throws the ball during the women's handball international friendly match against Poland. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 6 June: Horses leave the barriers in the sixth race in the Melbourne Racing Club's meeting at Sandown Lakeside racecourse. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Washington, United States, 4 June: Fans wave glow-sticks before the fourth game of ice hockey's Stanley Cup final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights. (Photo by Avi Gerver/Getty Images)

Manchester, England, 8 June: Tyson Fury lifts up his opponent Sefer Seferi during the weigh-in for their heavyweight fight at the Manchester Arena. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Baku, Azerbaijan, 5 June: Riders collide during the first day of the BMX World Championships at the BMX Velopark in Azerbaijan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Anaheim, United States, 5 June: Andrew Heaney is soaked in sports energy drink by his team-mates with the Los Angeles Angels baseball franchise, after pitching a complete game one-hitter against the Kansas City Royals. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Madrid, Spain, 8 June: Blind footballers of Brazil and Mali compete for the ball during the Blind Football World Championships. (Photo by Oscar del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images)

See some of the best news pictures from the week.

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Where next?