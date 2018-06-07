Football gossip: Grealish, Zaha, Alderweireld, Talisca, Leno

Tottenham are to test Aston Villa by making a bid for 22-year-old English midfielder Jack Grealish, who is valued at £40m. (Telegraph)

Tottenham will end their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, after being quoted £70m to sign the Ivory Coast international. (Mail)

Negotiations between Manchester United and Spurs over Toby Alderweireld, 29, are deadlocked as Spurs want a fee in excess of £55m for the Belgium defender. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unlikely to sign a left-back this summer, instead opting to spend his transfer budget on a back-up for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Independent)

Manchester United and two unnamed Chinese Super League clubs have all made £35m bids for Benfica's Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca, 24. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

West Ham are in talks to sign Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson, 25, who is valued at £44m by Lazio. (Sky Sports)

West Ham are in discussions to sign former Manchester City midfielder and Ivory Coast international Yaya Toure, 35, on a free transfer. (Mail)

The Hammers have placed a £60m price tag on forward Marko Arnautovic, 29, with Manchester United interested in the Austrian. (Mirror)

Liverpool are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 26, but would have to pay £22m for the German. (Bild - in German)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez wants a reunion with ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel. The 33-year-old Slovakian is free to leave Fenerbahce. (Aspor - in Turkish)

Former Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro has been added to the list of candidates for the club's vacant managerial role after the shock resignation of Zinedine Zidane. (AS)

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are battling to sign Santos winger Rodrygo Goes, 17. The Brazilian has a £44m release clause in his contract. (Marca)