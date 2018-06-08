Football gossip: Herrera, Fekir, Abramovich, Alli, Eriksen, Armstrong

Liverpool's move for Lyon and France attacker Nabil Fekir is in doubt after they hesitated on concluding the £53m deal after the 24-year-old's medical. (Telegraph)

Athletic Bilbao are prepared to make Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, 28, their highest-paid player as they try to re-sign him. (AS, via Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has rejected an approach from Jim Ratcliffe - Britain's richest person - to buy the Premier League club. (Mail)

World Cup balls: Can you name the year they were used? Take our quiz

Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli, 22, and Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, 26, are set to follow England striker Harry Kane, 24, by committing their long-term futures to the club. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are considering a move for Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong, 26, who is going into the last year of his contract at Celtic. (Express)

Real Madrid are willing to pay £307m to persuade Paris St-Germain to forgo a release clause in the contract of Brazilian forward Neymar, 26. (Sun)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has emerged as Real Madrid's prime target to succeed Zinedine Zidane. (Express)

Premier League newcomers Wolves could sign Rui Patricio, 30, after the Portuguese goalkeeper terminated his contract at Sporting Lisbon. (Express & Star)

Wes Morgan will retain the Leicester City captaincy even though he will play less following the £3.5m arrival of Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 30, from West Brom. (Leicester Mercury)

Aberdeen are set to offer former Scotland striker Kenny Miller a one-year deal after the 38-year-old's third stint at Rangers. (Daily Record)

Everton's Spanish keeper Joel Robles, 27, is leaving after five years at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)

Leeds United have taken advantage of the uncertainty over Aston Villa's financial predicament by seeing whether manager Steve Bruce is interested in a switch to Elland Road. (Telegraph)

Nottingham Forest are close to signing two 21-year-old Portuguese players from Benfica - forward Diogo Goncalves and midfielder Joao Carvalho. (Nottingham Post)

Preston are close to signing 24-year-old Shamrock Rovers and Republic of Ireland striker Graham Burke. (Lancashire Post)