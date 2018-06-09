Football gossip: Gotze, Pope, Shaqiri, Pogba, Salah, Jorginho

Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Mario Gotze, 26, will not rule out the possibility of a reunion with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (DAZN, via Independent)

Liverpool are set to bid £15m for 26-year-old Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope. (Sun)

Stoke's Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri, 26, has remained coy over his future and has not ruled out a move to Liverpool. (Metro)

Can you name the losing World Cup finalists? Take our quiz...

Arsenal are ready to move for Sampdoria's 22-year-old Uruguayan defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira. (Calciomercato Sampdoria, via Star)

Manchester City may switch their attention to Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26, as Napoli refuse to budge on their £60m valuation of 26-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho. (Mirror)

Tottenham are considering a move for Aston Villa's 22-year-old former England Under-21 midfielder Jack Grealish. (Sky Sports)

Wolves are to step up their preparations for a return to the Premier League with a move for 18-year-old French defender Imrane Bouchema, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Tours.(L'Equipe, via Birmingham Mail)

West Brom have made a £10m double bid to sign Bristol City's English attacker Bobby Reid, 25, and 26-year-old Brentford and St Kitts and Nevis midfielder Romaine Sawyers as they prepare for the Championship. (Telegraph)

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, has been warned he "better stay" by one of the club's most famous fans - former sprinter Usain Bolt. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has not forgiven Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos after the Spaniard's challenge forced him off during the Champions League final. (Marca, via Mail)

Everton director of football Marcel Brands is confident the Toffees can avoid the problems they had in the transfer market last summer - and says the club's youth academy will play a prominent role in future transfer planning. (Liverpool Echo)