Monday's gossip column: Fekir, Bale, Kante, Alisson, Bonucci, Grealish

Lyon and France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 24, was so convinced his move to Liverpool would be completed he had already picked his shirt number. (L'Equipe, via Star)

Roma goalkeeper Alisson, 25, is "very happy" at Roma despite Liverpool's interest, says his Brazil goalkeeping coach Claudio Tafferel. (Tele Radio Stereo, via Liverpool Echo)

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Chelsea's 27-year-old France midfielder N'Golo Kante, whose agent has met the Ligue 1 champions' sporting director. (Paris United, via Sun)

Serie A giants Inter Milan could make a move for Chelsea and Italy defender Davide Zappacosta, 26. (Tuttosport, via Football.London)

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, will stay at the Spanish club until a new manager is appointed despite interest from Manchester United. (Independent)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Freiburg and Turkey centre-back Caglar Soyuncu. The 22-year-old's agent confirmed talks have been held. (Turkish Football)

Barcelona left-back Joel Lopez, 15, has agreed terms with Arsenal. (Sport)

Italian champions Juventus are set to move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, who continues to mull over a new deal with the Gunners. (Football.London)

Chelsea have made contact with Roma over a potential deal for 27-year-old Italian midfielder Alessandro Florenzi. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

The Blues and Liverpool are set to compete for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 29. The Dutchman wants to secure first-team football after a year serving as 26-year-old Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen's back-up at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United target Marko Arnautovic has cast doubt over his future at West Ham saying no talks have taken place at London Stadium. However, the 29-year-old Austria forward added he is "happy". (Sky Austria, via Mirror)

Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 31, says "there is no problem whatsoever" at AC Milan after being linked with a move to Manchester United. (Sky Sport Italia, via Mail)

Real Madrid are preparing a £132m bid for Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The 23-year-old interests Manchester United. (Il Messagero, via Express)

Newcastle are unlikely to move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, despite rating the 22-year-old former Englishman - who is valued at £30m - highly. (Chronicle)

However, the Magpies are considering a move for 28-year-old West Brom and Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, who has a £16m release clause at The Hawthorns. (Northern Echo)

Everton, Fulham and Leicester want Norwich's England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison. The 21-year-old is rated at £25m. (Mirror)

Brighton, Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Brom have all expressed an interest in signing 26-year-old Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong, with the Scot keen on a move to the Premier League. (Record)

Wolves are preparing a bid for Sunderland's 23-year-old Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair, who can play in defence or midfield. (Northern Echo)

Premier League newcomers Wolves are also interested in Leeds' English goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, 21. (Birmingham Mail)

Leeds are lining up a bid for 26-year-old Derby and Czech Republic striker Matej Vydra, who the Rams may need to offload to meet financial fair play requirements. (Mail)

Slaven Belupo defender Nikola Katic, 21, is close to joining Spartak Moscow, despite Rangers' interest in the Croat. (Record)

Rangers are set to finalise a move for Brighton's English defender Connor Goldson, 25, within the next 48 hours. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Wolves want to sign Benfica and Mexico attacker Raul Jimenez, 27, on loan. (Record - in Portuguese)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton are interested in Wigan's 16-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt, who has represented England Under-16s. (ESPN)