Football gossip: Griezmann, Grealish, Sarri, Sterling, Rose, Alisson

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 27, says he has made a decision regarding his future, but the Frenchman has refused to clarify where he will play next season. (ESPN)

Manchester United have backed out of a £50m move for Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose, 27. (Telegraph)

Chelsea will spend up to £30m to bring Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are also willing to loan Grealish back to Villa for the 2018-19 season, with the Englishman keen to stay at Villa Park for another 12 months. (TeamTalk)

Meanwhile, Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri is still the preferred candidate to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss. (Evening Standard)

Premier League champions Manchester City have failed to reach an agreement with England winger Raheem Sterling, 23, over a new long-term deal. (Sky Sports)

New Derby County manager Frank Lampard wants to sign Chelsea and England Under-21 defender Jay Dasilva, 20. (Mirror)

Liverpool are considering their goalkeeping options after Roma said they would not be selling Brazil international Alisson Becker, 25. (Liverpool Echo)

Newly-promoted Fulham are set to sign Czech centre-half Tomas Kalas, 25, and Brazilian playmaker Lucas Piazon, 24, from Chelsea. (Star)

Midfielder Yacine Adil, 17, will commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (RMC via Metro)

Manchester United are not prepared to meet Juventus' 60m euro (£53m) asking price for Brazil defender Alex Sandro, 27. (Daily Record)

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi says he wants to play for a "big team". The 29-year-old Frenchman has been linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sun)

Burnley have made a £25m bid for West Brom defender Craig Dawson, 28, and 28-year-old forward Jay Rodriguez. (Mirror)

Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri wants to move to England in the summer, and both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the 26-year-old Ivorian. (L'Equipe via TalkSport)

Everton want to sign Germany and Hertha Berlin's 26-year-old left-back Marvin Plattenhardt. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, 27, could be targeted by Real Madrid. The Spaniard has a good relationship with incoming Real coach Julen Lopetegui. (Mail)