World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Huez, France, 13 June: Cyclists of the AG2R team ride towards Alpe d'Huez's summit as part of their preparation for the Tour de France. (Photo by Jean-Pierre Clatot / AFP / Getty Images)

Nottingham, England, 12 June: Crowds look on as British number two Heather Watson begins her first-round match at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for LTA)

Samara, Russia, 17 June: Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov scores a delightful free-kick past Costa Rica's Keylor Navas to give his country victory in their opening World Cup match. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Gothenburg, Sweden, 14 June: Team Brunel pass under the Alvsborg Bridge after winning the the penultimate leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. (Photo by Adam Ihse / AFP / Getty Images)

Ennis, Ireland, 17 June: Seamus Flanagan knocks the hurley (stick) out of Conor Cleary's hand, during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship match between Clare and Limerick. (Photo By Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Chicago, United States, 11 June : Yonder Alonso of the Cleveland Indians reacts with despair as he hits a foul ball in the seventh inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Michigan, United States, 14 June: Michelle Wie looks on after hitting her tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

California, United States, 11 June: A surfer rides a wave off Huntington Beach, despite a high surf advisory being issued across Southern California beaches. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Tokyo, Japan, 15 June: Wrestlers compete in the first round of the 125 kg men's freestyle at the All Japan Wrestling Invitational Championships. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Somalia, Africa, 14 June: School kids train at the 'All Stars Sports Academy' in preparation for the first football summer camp tournament in Hargeisa in July. (Photo by Hussein Hassan)

