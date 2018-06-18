World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

France's Romain Bardet (R) and France's Tony Gallopin of France's AG2R cycling team ride during a track reconnaissance on the road towards the Alpe d'Huez's summit, on June 13, 2018, as part of his preparation for the 2018 Tour de France. (Photo by JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT/AFP/Getty Images)
Huez, France, 13 June: Cyclists of the AG2R team ride towards Alpe d'Huez's summit as part of their preparation for the Tour de France. (Photo by Jean-Pierre Clatot / AFP / Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: Heather Watson of Great Britain serves during her first round match against Danielle Lao of The USA on Day Four of the Nature Valley Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre on June 12, 2018 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for LTA)
Nottingham, England, 12 June: Crowds look on as British number two Heather Watson begins her first-round match at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for LTA)
SAMARA, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: Aleksandar Kolarov of Serbia scores his team's first goal past Keylor Navas of Costa Rica from a free kick during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at Samara Arena on June 17, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Samara, Russia, 17 June: Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov scores a delightful free-kick past Costa Rica's Keylor Navas to give his country victory in their opening World Cup match. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Netherlands' sailing boat Team Brunel is pictured after it won the Cardiff to Goteborg leg, the penultimate leg of the Volvo Ocean Race, on June 14, 2018. (Photo by Adam IHSE / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read ADAM IHSE/AFP/Getty Images)
Gothenburg, Sweden, 14 June: Team Brunel pass under the Alvsborg Bridge after winning the the penultimate leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. (Photo by Adam Ihse / AFP / Getty Images)
Ennis , Ireland - 17 June 2018; Seamus Flanagan of Limerick in action against Conor Cleary of Clare during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Clare and Limerick at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. (Photo By Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Ennis, Ireland, 17 June: Seamus Flanagan knocks the hurley (stick) out of Conor Cleary's hand, during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship match between Clare and Limerick. (Photo By Ray McManus/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 11: Yonder Alonso #17 of the Cleveland Indians reacts after popping out in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox as first base coach Sandy Alomar looks on at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Chicago, United States, 11 June : Yonder Alonso of the Cleveland Indians reacts with despair as he hits a foul ball in the seventh inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - JUNE 14: Michelle Wie hits her tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club on June 14, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Michigan, United States, 14 June: Michelle Wie looks on after hitting her tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - JUNE 11: A surfer rides a wave north of the pier in Huntington Beach, CA on Monday, June 11, 2018. A high surf advisory is in affect through Tuesday at Southern California beaches. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
California, United States, 11 June: A surfer rides a wave off Huntington Beach, despite a high surf advisory being issued across Southern California beaches. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - JUNE 15: Ayumu Fujimoto (R) competes against Shuhei Nagano in the Men's Freestyle 125kg first round match on day two of the All Japan Wrestling Invitational Championships at Komazawa Gymnasium on June 15, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Tokyo, Japan, 15 June: Wrestlers compete in the first round of the 125 kg men's freestyle at the All Japan Wrestling Invitational Championships. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Kids (7-14yrs) training at 'All Stars Sports Academy' for 1st annual football summer camp tournament in Hargeisa, Somalia starting July. (Photo by Hussein Hassan)
Somalia, Africa, 14 June: School kids train at the 'All Stars Sports Academy' in preparation for the first football summer camp tournament in Hargeisa in July. (Photo by Hussein Hassan)

See some of the best news pictures from the week.

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Where next?