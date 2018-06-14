Football gossip: Gotze, Luiz, Smalling, Mawson, Van Aanholt, Sandro, Mitrovic

Arsenal are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Mario Gotze, 26. Dortmund want £18m for the 26-year-old, although Everton and West Ham are also keeping an eye on his situation. (Mirror)

Chelsea have turned down an £18m bid from Arsenal for Brazil defender David Luiz, 31. (Le 10 Sport - in French)

West Ham are considering a move for Manchester United's 29-year-old English defender Chris Smalling. New boss Manuel Pellegrini has been given a £70m transfer budget. (Metro)

The Hammers are also moving closer to signing English defender Alfie Mawson, 24, and Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, 33, from Swansea. The Swans previously rejected bids from West Ham for both players. (Sky Sports)

West Ham have also offered £25m plus £5m in add-ons for Lazio's Brazil winger Felipe Anderson, 25. (Mail)

Juventus are planning to bid for Crystal Palace's Dutch defender Patrick van Aanholt, 27, should Brazilian defender Alex Sandro, 27, complete a move to Manchester United. (Sun)

Newcastle want £20m for Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The 23-year-old spent time on loan at Fulham last season. (Sky Sports)

Roma president James Pallotta says he was joking when he suggested the club's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, 25, could be set for a move to Real Madrid. (Goal)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has hinted he could leave the club with a post on Instagram. The 26-year-old Englishman's contract expires at the end of June. (Telegraph)

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says he will "take bets" on Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, remaining at the club next season despite him being linked with a move to Real Madrid. (ESPN)

Aston Villa are under pressure to raise up to £50m in player sales over the next two transfer windows and could lose key stars including English midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, Wales centre-back James Chester, 29, and Ivory Coast forward Jonathan Kodjia, 28. (Telegraph)