Football gossip: Sarri, Zaha, Rodriguez, Anderson, Pastore

Maurizio Sarri's agent has arrived in London, with the 59-year-old former Napoli boss set to finally replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace will offer Wilfried Zaha £120,000 a week to hold on to the 25-year-old Ivory Coast winger, who has attracted interest from Tottenham. (Mirror)

Huddersfield are set to beat Southampton and Lyon to the £11m signing of Belgium midfielder Anthony Limbombe, 23, from Club Brugge. (Sun)

West Brom have rejected Burnley's opening bid for Jay Rodriguez, with the 28-year-old English striker open to returning to his former club. (Mail)

West Ham and Burnley are competing to sign £8m Senegal striker Moussa Konate, 25, from French Ligue 1 side Amiens. (Sun)

Southampton are preparing a move for Red Bull Salzburg's Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara, 20. (Mirror)

West Ham are chasing a £35m deal for Lazio's Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson, 25. (Mail)

Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Lyon's 21-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, but have not made contact with the Ligue 1 club. (Sky Sports)

Marseille are contenders to sign 28-year-old Everton and France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who has been told he can leave Goodison Park. (France Football, via Tribal Football)

Newcastle must compete with Bayern Munich for Hoffenheim's Croatia midfielder Andrej Kramaric, 27. (TZ, via Talksport)

Negotiations are under way with Roma and West Ham for Paris St-Germain's 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore. (ESPN)

Wolves and Portugal winger Ivan Cavaleiro, 24, has no intention of leaving Molineux despite being linked with a move to Huddersfield. (Birmingham Mail)