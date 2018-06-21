Football gossip: Morata, Alba, Rebic, Golovin, Sarri, Grealish

Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Chelsea and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, but the Bundesliga club could be put off by the 25-year-old's £45m fee. (Bild, via Talksport)

Spain full-back Jordi Alba, 29, says he wants to stay at Barcelona, amid interest from Tottenham. (Goal)

Spurs hope to sign Croatia winger Ante Rebic, 24, with Eintracht Frankfurt willing to sell for £26.3m. (Bild, via Express)

Juventus are leading the race to sign Russia and CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, 22, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona also interested. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is busy assembling his Chelsea coaching squad, even though manager Antonio Conte's future at Stamford Bride is yet to be resolved. (Mail)

Lucas Torreira is set to leave Sampdoria for a fee of around £26m, with Arsenal keen on the 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder. (Sportitalia, via Mail)

Aston Villa are yet to receive any bids for midfielder Jack Grealish, despite the 22-year-old being linked with Tottenham and Liverpool. (Birmingham Mail)

Everton could offer Middlesbrough 25-year-old German midfielder Mo Besic as part of a deal for former England Under-21 defender Ben Gibson, 25. (Northern Echo)

Everton forward Wayne Rooney, 32, has been encouraged to join Major League Soccer side DC United by former England team-mate Steven Gerrard. (Liverpool Echo)

Sevilla and Argentina midfielder Ever Banega, 29, wants assurances from Arsenal boss Unai Emery before agreeing to join the club. (La Colina de Nervion, via Mirror)

Turkey and Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu, 22, wants to join Arsenal. (Gunes, via Goal)

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele, 30, says he "loves an adventure" and has spoken to Belgium team-mates playing in China and Major League Soccer. (Goal)

Fenerbahce have opened talks with Chelsea over a move for 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel. (Talksport)

Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels' proposed move to Anderlecht has been cancelled after the clubs failed to agree a fee for the 26-year-old Belgian. (Voetbalkrant, via BT Sport)

Leeds United have expressed an interest in Derby County's 26-year-old Czech striker Matej Vydra. (Derby Telegraph)

Stoke have made a £5m bid for Sunderland's 23-year-old Northern Ireland defender Paddy McNair. (Mail)