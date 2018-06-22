Football gossip: Fekir, Banega, Boateng, Alisson, Sarri, Shaqiri

From the section

Real Madrid have entered the race for Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir as Liverpool risk missing out on the 24-year-old France international. (RT France, via Mirror)

Arsenal have held talks with Sevilla and Argentina midfielder Ever Banega, 28, over a potential move to the Emirates. (Star)

Manchester City and Paris St-Germain are interested in a move for Bayern Munich's 29-year-old Germany defender Jerome Boateng. (SPORT BILD, via Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool have ended their interest in Roma's 25-year-old Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson. (Don Balon, via Express)

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says Chelsea have not approached the Italian club about appointing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager. (Sky Sport24, via Metro)

Manchester City are closing in on their first signing of the summer after a breakthrough in talks over Napoli and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 26. (Manchester Evening News)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is interested in signing Roma's Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq, 21. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Nice's French striker Alassane Plea, 25, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to provide Harry Kane with competition. (Foot Mercato, via Sun)

Liverpool have been tipped to sign Stoke City and Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 26. (Express)

Nottingham Forest remain hopeful of agreeing a deal to sign Watford's 31-year-old goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon. (Nottingham Post, via football.london)

Reading's hopes of signing Aston Villa's Tommy Elphick have stalled as Villa consider the English defender's future. (Reading Chronicle)

England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, will make a decision about his future while on holiday after leaving Arsenal. (Talksport)

Sevilla will move for Newcastle United's Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino, 22, if Argentina international Ever Banega, 29, completes a move to Arsenal. (Northern Echo)

PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano's future will be decided after the World Cup, amid interest from Barcelona in the 22-year-old Mexico international. (ESPN)

Fulham have made a £10m bid for Southampton's 22-year-old English left-back Matt Targett.(Sky Sports)

Borussia Monchengladbach have opened talks to sign Alassane Plea from Nice, with the 25-year-old French forward also wanted by Tottenham. (Nice-Matin, via Talksport)