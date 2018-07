From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Eastbourne, England, 25 June: Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin serves in his three-set win against Italy's Andreas Seppi during their first round match at the ATP Nature Valley International tennis tournament. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images)

Watch: Beckham, Willbomb and man stuck in poncho - why we love Wimbledon

Birmingham, England, 1 July: Jazmin Sawyers, who ultimately came second, competes in the women's long jump final during the British Athletics Championships at the Alexander Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Pond - British Athletics/Getty Images)

Toronto, Canada, 1 July: Kevin Pillar of the Toronto Blue Jays climbs the wall and makes a miraculous catch from Nicholas Castellanos of the Detroit Tigers. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Indianapolis, United States, 1 July: Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell collides with Atlanta Dream guard Brittney Sykes during the WNBA game, which Atlanta won 87-83. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Read: Legend LeBron James joins LA Lakers

Tipperary, Ireland, 1 July: David Reidy of Clare celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship final between Cork and Clare, which Cork edged 2-24 to 3-19. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Breda, Netherlands, 26 June: Jiaqi Zhong of China and Yu Asai of Japan battle for the ball during the Rabobank 4-Nations trophy match, which Japan won 3-1. (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 1 July: Croatia's players celebrate after beating Denmark in a penalty shoot-out to reach the World Cup quarter-finals (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

Read: Are England favourites to reach World Cup final?

Adelaide, Australia, 1 July: Rachael Watson competes in the morning heats of the 200m freestyle MC during the 2018 Hancock Prospecting Pan Pacific Championship Trials. (Photo by Delly Carr/Getty Images)

Pangkalpinang, Indonesia, 1 July: Riders compete during day two of the FIM Motocross World Championship. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 27 June: Linguist from the Ellerton and Zahra stable cools down after racing at Moonee Valley Racecourse. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

See some of the best news pictures from the week.

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Where next?