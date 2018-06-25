Football gossip: Pogba, Lanzini, Shaw, Fekir, Banega, Dawson

Paris St-Germain have offered Manchester United a deal to trade France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, for PSG's Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 25, plus cash. (Sun)

West Ham forward Manuel Lanzini, 25, is set to miss the whole of next season because of the knee injury he picked up in training with Argentina just before the World Cup. (Mirror)

Manchester United could offer Luke Shaw, 22, a new contract because the club are unwilling to pay £60m for Juventus and Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 27. (Manchester Evening News)

West Brom have rejected West Ham's £12m offer for centre-back Craig Dawson, with the Baggies valuing the 28-year-old at more than £20m. (Telegraph)

Sevilla insist midfielder Ever Banega, 29, is not for sale this summer amid interest from Arsenal in the Argentina international. (Independent)

How England rely on set-pieces And Alan Shearer says it's something to be proud of

Lyon are prepared to offer Nabil Fekir, 24, a new deal to prevent Liverpool resurrecting a move for the France forward. (Mirror)

And Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said he has spoken to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who could be set to launch a bid for Fekir. (beIN Sports, via Manchester Evening News)

Eden Hazard's father offered the 27-year-old Chelsea and Belgium attacking midfielder to Real Madrid days before the Champions League final. (Marca)

Chelsea are not prepared to sell England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer but could permit another season-long loan for the 22-year-old, who spent last year at Crystal Palace. (Mail)

Leicester City have made a £12m bid for 29-year-old Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, who is playing for Croatia at the World Cup. (Sabah, via Leicester Mercury)

Wolves are interested in signing Lazio's 23-year-old Brazilian centre-back Wallace, who is a client of agent Jorge Mendes. (Birmingham Mail)

West Ham will send right-back Sam Byram, 24, on a season-long loan to Championship side Nottingham Forest. (Sun)

Italian champions Juventus are looking to finalise a deal for CSKA Moscow and Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, 22, but are not interested in departing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26. (Goal)

Borussia Dortmund left-back Erik Durm, 26, will have a medical with Huddersfield this week. (Kicker - in German)

Southampton are willing to pay 20 million euros (£17.6m) for Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, 24, but face competition from Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

And Alcacer is also resistant to leaving Barcelona despite the club looking to sell him, delaying any potential move. (Sport)