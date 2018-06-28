Football gossip: Alisson, Wilshere, Rugani, Asensio, Tierney

Chelsea are close to beating Real Madrid to the signing of Roma goalkeeper Alisson in a deal which values the 25-year-old Brazilian at around £62m. (Marca - via Metro)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, will complete a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce on Monday. (Sabah - via Talksport)

The Gunners will complete a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 30, next week. (Star)

And a £26m deal for Sampdoria and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 22, is almost finalised. (Telegraph)

Chelsea midfielder Jeremie Boga, 21, is in talks over a move to Italian side Sassuolo. (Mail)

Who has impressed you at the World Cup? Pick your team of the group stage

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani's agent claims the 23-year-old's move to Chelsea hinges on Maurizio Sarri becoming manager at Stamford Bridge. (Sport Italia - via Sun)

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio is considering a move to Liverpool which could see the 22-year-old become the most expensive signing in the club's history. (Marca - via Express)

Manchester United target Milan Skriniar says he is happy at Inter Milan and wants to stay. The central defender has said the Red Devils have shown interest in him. (Radio Expres - via Star)

Wolves are considering a move for Swansea defender Alfie Mawson, 24. (HITC - via Mail)

Newcastle target Alphonse Areola, 25, could be on his way to Napoli after the goalkeeper's agent met with the Serie A club. (Tuttosport - via Teamtalk)

The Magpies are also interested in Andros Townsend but Crystal Palace want around £30m for the 26-year-old winger. (Times - via Newcastle Chronicle)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is being lined up for a move to Everton who see the 21-year-old as Leighton Baines' long-term replacement. (Mirror)

Watford have angered relegated West Brom with an offer of just £1m for Ben Foster, 35. The relegated Baggies rate their former England goalkeeper at £10m-£12m. (Mirror)

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, 37, has revealed he's likely to leave the club this summer. (ESPN Brasil - via Mirror)

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie is a £15m target for Championship sides Middlesbrough and Stoke. (Telegraph)