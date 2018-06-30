Football gossip: Fekir, Sarri, Courtois, Alisson, Cech, Tierney, Musa

Liverpool have resumed talks with Lyon over a deal for attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, 24. (Mirror)

But Manchester United have also placed an offer for Fekir's services. (La Progres - via Express)

Chelsea are set to announce former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager next week. (Talksport)

The players at Chelsea, though, do not know if Sarri will be there to take charge of their first pre-season training sessions. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham are readying an offer for River Plate and Colombia midfielder Juan Quintero, 25. (La Nueva - via 90min)

Leicester City have appointed Jacques Bonnevay as the club's new assistant manager - with Michael Appleton departing. (Leicester Mercury)

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ready to leave Chelsea if the 26-year-old can get his dream move to Real Madrid. (Mirror)

The Blues are preparing a bid for Roma's £65m-rated goalkeeper Alisson, 25, as they anticipate losing Courtois. (Mail)

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, 36, says Napoli have shown interest in him but he intends to stay at Emirates Stadium. (Calcio Mercato)

Liverpool are not only interested in Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, 22, but his team-mate Lucas Vazquez as well. Arsenal are also monitoring the 26-year-old forward. (Marca)

Juventus are now leading to the race to sign Manchester United transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, from Lazio. (Tuttosport - via Star)

Manchester United could move for defender Leonardo Bonucci, 31, following AC Milan's ban from European competitions. (Gazzetta dello Sport - via Sun)

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is a shock candidate to become the next permanent manager of Spain after the World Cup. (Mirror)

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Hakim Ziyech has secured a deal to join another club. Roma have been chasing the 25-year-old midfielder with Liverpool and Everton also interested. (Goal)

Everton will have to beat several Premier League clubs to the signing of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, with Tottenham also keen on the 21-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

Burnley are considering signing former West Ham defender James Collins with the 34-year-old now a free agent. (Sun)

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is set to leave Newcastle United this summer, with clubs including Besiktas, Sporting Lisbon, Bordeaux and Feyenoord keen on the 22-year-old winger. (Goal)

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, 23, has accepted an offer to join Chelsea. (Corriere dello Sport - via Metro)

Fulham and Huddersfield Town have entered the race for Leicester forward Ahmed Musa, after the 25-year-old spent the second half out last season out on loan. (Fotomac, Turkey - via 90min)

Southampton have made an initial £10m bid for Barcelona's Brazilian defender Marlon, 22. (Sky Sports)

Jack Wilshere has admitted that he is "willing to go abroad" as the 26-year-old midfielder weighs up his options after leaving Arsenal as a free agent. (Sky Sports)