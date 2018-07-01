Football gossip: Quintero, Golovin, Plea, Townsend, Vydra

Wolves are trying to sign Colombia's Porto midfielder Juan Quintero - who has impressed at the World Cup in Russia - but face competition from Real Madrid and Tottenham for the 25-year-old. (Mirror)

Chelsea could appoint new boss Maurizio Sarri on Monday and his first signing will be Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, 22, who will cost £27m from CSKA Moscow. (Sun)

West Ham and Fulham are locked in a £25m battle for Nice's French striker Alassane Plea, 25. (Sun)

Newcastle are also interested in former Lyon striker Plea, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season. (Shields Gazette)

Newcastle are considering a bid for Crystal Palace's English winger Andros Townsend, 26, but only if they decide to sell Scotland winger Matt Ritchie, 28, to Stoke City. (Telegraph)

Juventus have turned down Lazio's proposal of £89m and Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, 21, for Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Matej Vydra is edging towards a £11m move to Leeds after the 26-year-old Czech striker was excluded from Derby's training camp in Tenerife. (Telegraph)

Stuttgart will not sell France defender Benjamin Pavard, 22, for "50 million euros" and want to keep the player for another year, according to the German club's sporting director. (Stuttgarter Nachrichten - in German)