Football gossip: Morata, Higuain, Schmeichel, Jorginho, Buffon

Chelsea are ready to negotiate a swap deal to send Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, 25, back to former club Juventus in exchange for Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain, 30. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Netherlands defender Daley Blind, 28, would have to take a pay cut to rejoin Ajax from Manchester United this summer. (Telegraph)

Huddersfield and Wolves are interested in 22-year-old Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore. The Spaniard has an £18m release clause. (Sun)

Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 31, will be a target for Chelsea if they sell Belgian Thibaut Courtois, 26, and Roma if they offload Brazil's Alisson, 25. (Sky Sports)

Napoli have left Italy midfielder and Manchester City target Jorginho, 26, off their list for a pre-season training camp. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 40, is expected to sign a two-year deal with French champions Paris St-Germain this weekend. (L'Equipe - in French)

Spain have lined up former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores as their next manager after Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the World Cup for joining Real Madrid. (AS)

Huddersfield are targeting Leicester and Nigeria striker Ahmed Musa, 25, and Hertha Berlin and Germany left-back Marvin Plattenhardt, 26. (Mirror)

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster, 35, is on the verge of a £2.5m move to Watford. (Telegraph)

Chelsea want 80m euros (£70.8m) for Brazil forward Willian amid interest from Barcelona and Manchester United in the 29-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

RB Leipzig are hoping to beat Manchester United to the signing of Nottingham Forest's 16-year-old English left-back Matthew Bondswell. (Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard are both keen to sign Wales winger Harry Wilson, 21, from their former club Liverpool. (Sun)

Aston Villa owner Tony Xia has stunned club officials by claiming he does not want to sell to Americans. (Mirror)