Football gossip: Ronaldo, Mahrez, Jorginho, Willian, Rabiot

Juventus are confident they will sign Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The 33-year-old Portugal captain is ready to accept a £26.5m a year contract. (Mirror)

Manchester City are finally set to sign Leicester City's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 27, and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 26, from Napoli for a combined£108m. (Mirror)

Chelsea want £70m for Brazil winger Willian as Barcelona and Manchester United are interested in the 29-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea have turned down an offer of more than £50m for Willian from Barcelona.(Sky Sports)

Tottenham want to sign 23-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Paris St-Germain. (France Football)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes this summer. The Spanish champions want £30m for the 24-year-old Portugal international. (Independent)

Sevilla's France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, 29, has told the club he wants to leave amid interest from Arsenal. (Sun)

Chelsea's Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, could be used in a swap deal to sign 30-year-old Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Derby County have been given permission by Chelsea to discuss a permanent move for English midfielder Kasey Palmer, 21. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United moved closer to signing Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, when Juventus withdrew their interest. (Tuttosport via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, 22, has returned early from his summer holiday to train alone. The England international has 12 months left on his contract but struggled for a place in the first team under manager Jose Mourinho last season. (Mirror)

West Ham are interested in taking Napoli and Italian striker Roberto Inglese, 26, on loan. (Il Mattino via Football Italia)