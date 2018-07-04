Football gossip: Shaqiri, Guardiola, Fabinho, Wilshere, Gomes

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is considering a bid for Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri. The 26-year-old Switzerland international can leave the relegated Potters for £12m. (Sun)

Argentina want Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to become their new manager following their early exit from the World Cup. (AS, via Manchester Evening News)

New Liverpool midfielder Fabinho says he was "never close" to joining Manchester United. The 24-year-old Brazilian moved to Anfield from Monaco in May. (FourFourTwo)

Liverpool are looking to sign Ajax's Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever. The 16-year-old has been training on Merseyside this week. (Liverpool Echo)

Jack Wilshere has held face-to-face talks with West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini over a possible move to London Stadium. The 26-year-old English midfielder is a free agent after leaving Arsenal last month. (Mail)

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is willing to sell players in order to sign Barcelona's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, 24. (Independent)

Manchester City are monitoring Melbourne City's Australian midfielder Daniel Arzani. The 19-year-old was voted Australia's Young Player of the Year last season and has been described as the next Harry Kewell. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton have made contact with Barcelona over a potential deal for Colombian defender Yerry Mina, 23. (Liverpool Echo)

West Brom's English defender Craig Dawson, 28, has handed in a transfer request after the Baggies rejected a bid from Burnley. (Sky Sports)

West Brom's English goalkeeper Ben Foster, 35, is set to complete a £2.5m move to Watford. (Mirror)

West Ham and Everton want to sign Sassuolo's Italian defender Gian Marco Ferrari, 26. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Newcastle and Scotland winger Matt Ritchie, 28, has been offered a £4m-a-year contract to join Stoke City. (Sun)

Newcastle have been told they must break their transfer record if they are to sign Nice's French striker Alassane Plea, 25, with West Ham also interested. (Northern Echo)

However, Newcastle are not in talks to sign Juventus and Italy midfielder Stefano Sturaro, 25. (Shields Gazette)