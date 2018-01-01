European Championships 2018: BBC TV & online coverage times plus key events

Commonwealth heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the athletics event in Berlin

Host Cities: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

The BBC has live coverage of the inaugural European Championships, running from 2-12 August in Glasgow and Berlin.

The first edition of the new multi-sport competition will see the continent's best athletes compete in Berlin, while aquatics, rowing, gymnastics, cycling, triathlon and golf competitions will take place in Glasgow.

Olympic stars such as Adam Peaty, Laura and Jason Kenny, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Max Whitlock and Alistair Brownlee are set to represent Great Britain.

How to follow on the BBC

There's live TV coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and the BBC Sport app.

Live action of each session will be available in the UK via mobile, tablet and desktop, with highlights of key events clipped up to download each day.

Full schedule and Key Events

All times BST. Event and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Friday, 3 August

Key Events

Cycling - women's and men's team Sprint and team pursuit; Swimming - women's and men's 4x100m freestyle relay finals

Live Coverage

09:00-13:45 & 18:00-21:00, BBC Two

13:45-18:00, BBC One

09:00-12:00 & 14:00-15:00, BBC Red Button

Plus uninterrupted coverage all day on Connected TV and online

Saturday, 4 August

Key Events

Rowing - Women's and Men's Pairs, Fours, and Quadruple Sculls finals; Cycling - Men's Omnium; Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke final, Women's 50m Freestyle and 100m Butterfly finals; Gymnastics - Women's Team final

Live Coverage

09:00-13:15 & 18:30-21:00, BBC Two

13:15-18:00, BBC One

09:00-12:30 & 13:30-15:00, Swimming and Track Cycling, BBC Red Button

Plus uninterrupted coverage all day on Connected TV and online

Sunday, 5 August

Key Events

Rowing - Men's Eights final; Cycling - Women's Road Race; Swimming - Men's 100m Freestyle and 200m Butterfly finals, Women's 50m Backstroke and 100m Breaststroke finals; Gymnastics - Women's Individual finals

Live Coverage

09:00-21:00, BBC Two

10:55-16:00 & 19:00-19:30, Swimming and Road Race, BBC Red Button

Plus uninterrupted coverage all day on Connected TV and online

Monday, 6 August

Key Events

Cycling - Men's Sprint, Women's Omnium; Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke and 200m Breaststroke finals, Women's 200m Freestyle and Butterfly finals

Live Coverage

09:00-13:45 & 18:00-21:00, BBC Two

13:45-18:00, BBC One

09:00-12:00 & 13:30-17:00, Synchronised Swimming and Track Cycling, BBC Red Button

Plus uninterrupted coverage all day on Connected TV and online

Tuesday, 7 August

Key Events

Athletics - Women's and Men's 100m finals, Men's 10,000m final, Men's Hammer and Shot Put finals, Decathlon; Cycling - Women's and Men's Keirin; Swimming - Men's 50m Butterfly and 200m Freestyle finals, Women's 100m Backstroke and 4x200m Freestyle Relay finals; Diving - Women's 10m Synchronised final

Live Coverage

08:30-13:45 & 18:00-20:00, BBC Two

13:45-18:00 & 20:00-21:00, BBC One

09:00-11:30 & 13:00-16:30, Mountain Bikes, Diving and Synchronised Swimming, BBC Red Button

Plus uninterrupted coverage all day on Connected TV and online

Wednesday, 8 August

Key Events

Athletics - Women's 10,000m final, Men's Long Jump and Discus finals, Decathlon; Cycling - Women's and Men's Time Trial; Swimming - Men's 50m Breaststroke final, Women's 100m Freestyle final, Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay final; Diving - Women's 10m Platform final

Live Coverage

08:30-13:45 & 18:00-21:00, BBC Two

13:45-18:00, BBC One

09:00-12:00 & 13:00-16:00, Cycling, Swimming and Diving, BBC Red Button

Plus uninterrupted coverage all day on Connected TV and online

Thursday, 9 August

Key Events

Athletics - Men's 200m final, Men's 400m Hurdles final, Women's 100m Hurdles final, Women's Pole Vault final, Men's Javelin final, Heptathlon; Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle and 4x100m Freestyle Relay finals, Women's 50m Breaststroke and 4x100m Freestyle Relay finals; Diving - Men's 10m Synchronised final; Women's Triathlon

Live Coverage

09:00-13:45 & 18:00-20:00, BBC Two

13:45-18:00 & 20:00-21:00, BBC One

09:30-16:15 & 18:15-19:00, Swimming and Diving, BBC Red Button

Plus uninterrupted coverage all day on Connected TV and online

Friday, 10 August

Key Events

Athletics - Men's 400m final, Women's 800m final, Men's 110m Hurdles final, Women's 400m Hurdles final, Women's High Jump and Javelin finals, Heptathlon; Cycling - BMX; Diving - Men's 3m Synchronised final; Men's Triathlon

Live Coverage

09:00-13:45 & 18:00-21:00, BBC Two

13:45-18:00, BBC One

08:05-17:00, Golf, BBC Red Button

Plus uninterrupted coverage all day on Connected TV and online

Saturday, 11 August

Key Events

Athletics - Women's and Men's 4x400m Relay finals, Women's 200m and 400m finals, Men's High Jump final, Women's Long Jump and Discus finals; Golf - Foursomes; Cycling - BMX; Gymnastics - Men's Team final; Diving - Women's 3m Springboard final; Triathlon Team Relay

Live Coverage

09:00-13:15 & 16:30-17:30, BBC Two

13:15-16:30 & 17:30-21:00, BBC One

08:00-14:30 & 17:15-18:30, Golf, Diving and Open Water Swimming, BBC Red Button

Plus uninterrupted coverage all day on Connected TV and online

Sunday, 12 August

Key Events

Athletics - Women's and Men's Marathons, Women's and Men's 4x100m Relay finals, Men's Pole Vault final, Women's Hammer final; Golf - finals; Cycling - Men's Road Race; Gymnastics - Men's Individual finals; Diving - Men's 10m Platform final

Live Coverage

08:00-13:15 & 17:00-18:30, BBC Two

13:15-17:00 & 18:30-21:00, BBC One

07:30-17:30, Golf, Diving, Open Water Swimming and Road Cycling, BBC Red Button

Plus uninterrupted coverage all day on Connected TV and online

