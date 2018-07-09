World sport: 10 photos we liked this week 9 Jul From the section Sport Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/44744395 Read more about sharing. A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week: Jonkoping, Sweden, 8 July: Triathlete Lisa Norden of Sweden celebrates winning the women's race at Ironman 70.3 Jonkoping. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images for IRONMAN) Maebashi, Japan, 8 July: Markus Rehm of Germany sets new world record of 8.47m in the men's long jump F64 at the Japan Para Championships. (Photo by Moto Yoshimura/Getty Images) Esher, England, 6 July: The assistant starter gives the all clear at Sandown Park racecourse. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) Wimbledon, London, 6 July: Alexander Zverev celebrates after beating Taylor Fritz in the second round at Wimbledon (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images) Canberra, Australia, 1 July: Kiera Austin of the Giants stretches to shoot during the Super Netball match between the Giants and the Thunderbirds. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images) Auckland, New Zealand, 6 July: Danyon Hardie competes in the men's 1500m freestyle during the New Zealand Open Swimming Championships. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) Sydney, Australia, 6 July: Tom Robertson of the Waratahs performs a drill during a Super Rugby training session. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Fontenay-Le-Comte, France, 7 July: Colombian Fernando Gaviria of Team Quick-Step Floors celebrates winning the first stage of the 105th Tour de France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Samara, Russia, 7 July: Harry Maguire scores England's first goal against Sweden in their World Cup quarter-final victory against Sweden. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) San Francisco, United States, 5 July: Tom Kohler serves, during a men's doubles match at beach volleyball's San Francisco Open. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)See some of the best news pictures from the week.All photographs are subject to copyright. Where next? Read: Want to be an F1 driver? Better get the wallet outWatch: Watch Shearer celebrate England's win with a spot of karaokeRead: Wimbledon 2018: Why are so many seeds out already?