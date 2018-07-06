Football gossip: N'Zonzi, Kante, Payet, Zaha, Alcacer

Arsenal are in talks to sign Sevilla and France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi. The 29-year-old previously played for Blackburn and Stoke. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain are willing to pay more than £100m for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 27. (Goal)

West Ham would be open for Marseille's French attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet to return to the London Stadium if he lowers his wage demands. The 31-year-old left the Hammers in acrimonious circumstances 18 months ago. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has turned down a new £120,000-a-week pay deal with the Eagles. Tottenham, Everton and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Sun)

Everton have expressed their interest in signing Barcelona and Spain striker Paco Alcacer, 24. (Sport)

Southampton's Dutch midfielder Jordy Clasie, 27, looks set to return to former club Feyenoord. (Sun)

Saint-Etienne have upped their offer for Sunderland's Tunisian forward Wahbi Khazri, 27, amid competition from Ligue 1 rivals Rennes. (L'Equipe - in French)

Former Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila, 28, could be on his way back to England. The Frenchman, who currently plays for Saint-Etienne, is wanted by Fulham and Crystal Palace. (Talksport)

Wolves have made a club-record £16m offer for Manchester City's Ukrainian left wing back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 21. (Sky Sports)

West Brom boss Darren Moore wants to sign Brentford and Saint Kitts and Nevis midfielder Romaine Sawyers, 26, if Belgian international Nacer Chadli, 28, leaves the Hawthorns this summer. (Express & Star)

Midfielder Arthur Melo, 21, has announced he is leaving Brazilian side Gremio to join Barcelona immediately, with the La Liga champions set to exercise their option to purchase him. (Reuters)

Ryan Giggs, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand are among a number of former players who will play in a tribute match for former Celtic, Manchester United and Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller, who died aged 36 in February. (Mail)