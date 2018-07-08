Football gossip: Hazard, Torreira, Mahrez, Ozil, Grealish, Balotelli

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly already chosen Eden Hazard's squad number if the 27-year-old Chelsea and Belgium player moves to the Bernabau. (Diario Gol via Star)

Antonio Conte's brother has hinted that the 48-year-old Italian boss will be staying at Chelsea for the coming season, amid speculation over his future. (Mirror)

Manchester City have agreed a £60m deal with Leicester for long-term target Riyad Mahrez, with the 27-year-old winger set to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours. (Mail)

Arsenal are in talks with Lorient over the signing of 19-year-old France Under-20 midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, (Sky Sports)

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 22, who is set to undergo a medical at Arsenal on Monday ahead of his proposed move, says he is looking forward to a 'great opportunity'. (Metro)

Mesut Ozil's father has urged the Arsenal midfielder to end his Germany career after the 29-year-old came in for criticism following a disappointing World Cup. (Bild via Talksport)

New Derby manager Frank Lampard has come in with a last-minute bid for West Ham central defender Reece Burke with the 21-year-old set to move to Hull City. (Sun)

Who should start for England? What is the best England team to face Croatia on Wednesday?

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed the club are interested in re-signing Manchester United defender Daley Blind, 28, who has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford. (Sky Sports)

Italian striker Mario Balotelli is in Marseille in order to finalise a free transfer. The 27-year-old former Nice and Manchester City player has visited club's training complex as contract talks continue. (RMC Sport)

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is keen to sign Burnley striker Sam Vokes, 28, but Britt Assombalonga, 25, could be on his way out of the club. (Northern Echo)

Liverpool have no interest in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish as the 21-year-old is linked with a move away from Villa Park. (Liverpool Echo)

But the Anfield club have received loan offers from Norwich and Sheffield United for 18-year-old Welsh forward Ben Woodburn. (Goal)

Former Sunderland, Aston Villa and Cardiff defender Kieran Richardson, 33, is training with West Brom as he looks to return to football after 18 months out. (Birmingham Mail)

Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has been spotted in London with Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham all interested in signing the 26-year-old Ivorian. (Star)