Football gossip: Jorginho, Lewandowski, Alisson, Milinkovic-Savic, Kenedy, Pjaca

Chelsea are trying to jump in to beat Manchester City to the signing of Lazio's Italy midfielder Jorginho, 26. (Manchester Evening News)

City have also made an enquiry for Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 24, amid doubts over their pursuit of Jorginho. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, looks set to stay with the club despite being linked with a move away. (Bild)

Roma's sporting director Monchi says he will consider offers for Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson but that no club has bid for the 25-year-old. (FourFourTwo)

Manchester United and Real Madrid have met officials from Lazio to discuss a move for 23-year-old Serb midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Il Messaggero - via Talksport)

Southampton are hopeful of completing an £18m deal for Borussia Monchengladbach and Denmark centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, 25. (Daily Echo)

Newcastle United are hoping to sign Chelsea winger Kenedy on loan before they head to Ireland later this week. The 22-year-old Brazilian is travelling to Tyneside to complete a loan move. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Borussia Dortmund plan to use the money from Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko's imminent transfer to West Ham to help fund a move for 25-year-old Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast midfielder Wilfried Zaha, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham and Everton after turning down a new contract at Selhurst Park. (Sun)

Everton boss Marco Silva is desperate to land Zaha, 25. (Mirror)

Juventus have told Liverpool they can sign Croat winger Marko Pjaca, 23, this summer for £22m. (Gazzetta dello Sport - via Talksport)

Liverpool have seen an opening 18m (£16m) Euro offer for 29-year-old Croatia and Besiktas central defender Domagoj Vida rejected. (90min)

West Ham could sign Sevilla attacking midfielder Franco Vazquez, 22, with the Spanish club open to selling the Italy international for the right offer. (Sport Witness)

Hull have agreed a fee with West Ham for English defender Reece Burke, 21. (Sky Sports)

Italy's former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli will become Marseille's highest-paid player when he completes a move from Nice in the coming days. (RMC - via Talksport)

West Ham United have tabled a club-record bid for Lazio's versatile Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson, 25. (Goal.com - via Calciomercato)

Manager Unai Emery personally persuaded Lorient's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 19, to join Arsenal instead of Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. (L'Equipe - via Metro)

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza, 21, has flown to the United States with Eintracht Frankfurt before a potential loan move to the Bundesliga club. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Real Madrid defender Michel Salgado believes Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 24, is the Spanish club's second transfer target this summer - after Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, 26. (Talksport)

Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Barcelona and Inter Milan are likely to miss out on 20-year-old Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who is set to sign a new deal with Liverpool which could lead to a loan move to Monaco. (Teamtalk)

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Sporting Lisbon and Portugal attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 23. (A Bola - via Sportslens)

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Molde's 17-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, the son of former Manchester City and Leeds midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland. (Mirror)

Newcastle and Tottenham are set to miss out on Nice forward Alassane Plea with the 25-year-old Frenchman likely to move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. (RP-Online)

Galatasaray are in talks to sign Everton's Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru, 21, on loan. (Liverpool Echo)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says the club's financial position means it is inevitable key players such as English midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, will leave this summer. (Sky Sports)