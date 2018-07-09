Papers

The Express leads on Ashley Young talking up spirit in the England camp
The Guardian leads on an interview with Neville Southall about England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
The Mirror claims England will be unchanged against Croatia
The Star also leads on Ashley Young talking about England's positive spirit
The Times leads on England stating they will attack Croatia in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final
