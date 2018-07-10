Football gossip: Ronaldo, Hazard, Dybala, Chadli, Hazard, Krychowiak

From the section

'A genius deal' - Ronaldo joins Juventus

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will earn almost £73,000 a day at Juventus, with his four-year deal worth about £26m a year. The 33-year-old has joined the Italian champions from Real Madrid for £99.2m. (Mirror)

Former Real Madrid and England manager Fabio Capello says Ronaldo's signing is "genius". The Italian expects Juventus' Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30, to now leave for Chelsea. (Football Italia)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 27, is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Ronaldo at Real Madrid - and the Belgian will leave Stamford Bridge unless he sees ambition in the transfer market. (Football London)

Ronaldo's move could lead to Juventus selling players to comply with Financial Fair Play - and Italian midfielder Stefano Sturaro, 25, interests Newcastle and Wolves. (Birmingham Mail)

Elsewhere - Dybala to Liverpool?

Liverpool are ready to bid £80m for Juventus' Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, 24. (TyC Sports, via Metro)

Liverpool have opened talks with Stoke over a deal for 26-year-old Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri, who is understood to have a £13m release clause. (Telegraph)

Tottenham and Roma are keen to sign Bordeaux's Brazilian playmaker Malcom, 21. (France Football - in French)

Everton are set to offer £21m for Barcelona and Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 23. (Goal)

Liverpool are contemplating a move for Poland international Grzegorz Krychowiak. The 28-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at West Brom from Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has included Chelsea's Brazilian centre-back David Luiz, 31, on his list of transfer targets. (Mirror)

Southampton will finalise personal terms with Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jannik Vestergaard after the Dane, 25, had a medical to move closer to an £18m transfer. (Sky Sports)

Leicester are prepared to offer England centre-back Harry Maguire, 25, a new deal to make him one of their highest-paid players. (Leicester Mercury)

Fulham could beat Chelsea and Arsenal to the signing of Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26. (Sun)

Sunderland's Tunisian forward Wahbi Khazri, 27, has chosen to join French club Saint-Etienne. (Le Progres, via Sports Witness)

Newcastle are close to completing a season-long loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Kenedy after the Brazilian, 22, completed a medical. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says he does not want to sell club captain Jamaal Lascelles after the 24-year-old Englishman was linked with West Ham. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Lille are interested in Everton's Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, 35. (France Football, via Talksport)

Arsenal target Gelson Martins, 23, is close to joining Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese winger is expected to complete his move this week. (Record)

Arsenal could be set to lose goalkeeper David Ospina, 29, with Boca Juniors looking to complete a £6m deal for the Colombian. (Mirror)

Lyon are tracking West Brom and Belgium winger Nacer Chadli, 28. (France Football, via Talksport)

Spanish defender Joel Lopez, 15, has confirmed he is leaving Barcelona amid talk of a move to Arsenal. (Football London)