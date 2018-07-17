World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 9-15 July

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken from around the world this week:

Tampere, Finland, 13 July: Great Britain's Niamh Emerson collapses in the rain after becoming world junior heptathlon champion with victory in the 800m, clocking a personal best of two minutes 9.74 seconds (Stephen Pond/Getty Images for IAAF)

Kidderminster, UK, 11 July: Fast bowler Sher Ali Afridi celebrates with his team-mates after Pakistan beat England by 45 runs in the Vitality IT20 Physical Disability Tri-Series match (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Wimbledon, UK, 14 July: The Venus Rosewater Dish is held aloft for the first time by Angelique Kerber, after the German beat seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams 6-3 6-3 in the women's final (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Chamonix, France, 13 July: Slovenian climber Domen Skofic competes in the semi-final of the 2018 IFSC Climbing World Cup, with the stunning scenery of Mont Blanc as the backdrop (Jean-Pierre Clatot/AFP/Getty Images)

Gaza Strip, 12 July: Palestinian amputee football team 'The Heroes' take part in a training session at Municipality Stadium in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza. The team was formed to give hope to young people injured during conflict and violence (Muhmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images)

Hamburg, Germany, 15 July: Yuko Takahashi of Japan and Italy's Verena Steinhauser dive into the water during the swim leg of the ITU World Triathlon Mixed Relay World Championships. France would ultimately be the victors, by 40 seconds from Australia, with the United States in third (Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for ITU)

Dreux, France: 14 July: Stage eight of the Tour de France gets under way as riders set off on the 181km flat route from Dreux to Amiens. LottoNL-Jumbo rider Dylan Groenewegen was victorious with a powerful sprint to claim his second stage win in as many days (Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

London, UK, 15 July: At the Athletics World Cup at London Stadium, United States captain Queen Harrison kisses her winner's medal as the US top the overall standings at the inaugural event. "We are a diverse country and to see this team be so diverse, I am proud to be American just now," Harrison said. (Marc Atkins, British Athletics/Getty Images )

Wimbledon, UK, 13 July: Centre Court was treated to the second-longest match in Wimbledon history as Kevin Anderson and John Isner slugged it out for six hours and 35 minutes before Anderson won 26-24 in the fifth set. Isner holds the record for the longest game at SW19 after his 11-hour epic against Nicolas Mahut in 2010 (Ben Curtis/PA)

Paris, France, 15 July: French fans party long into the night on the Champs-Elysees as France beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow to lift the World Cup for the first time since 1998 (Ian Langsdon/EPA)

