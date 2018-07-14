Papers

  • From the section Gossip
The Mail on Sunday leads on Eden Hazard stating he will consider his future
The Mail on Sunday leads on Eden Hazard stating he will consider his future
The Star on Sunday shows England's Harry Kane and says the striker feels finishing fourth at the World Cup is not enough
The Star on Sunday shows England's Harry Kane and says the striker feels finishing fourth at the World Cup is not enough
The Sunday Telegraph also points to Hazard's comments about his future
The Sunday Telegraph also points to Hazard's comments about his future
And The Sunday Times also focuses on Hazard's future
The Sunday Times also focuses on Hazard's future

Top Stories