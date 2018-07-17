Football gossip: Hazard, Alisson, Courtois, Zidane, Rondon

Real Madrid have put Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 27, at the top of their transfer list to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Juventus. (Star)

Chelsea and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, is expected to join Real Madrid for £31m. (Marca - in Spanish)

If they sell Courtois, Chelsea are considering re-signing 36-year-old Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech from Arsenal or Leicester's Denmark international Kasper Schmeichel, 31. (Sky Sports)

5 Live Sport - Listen to the Transfer Gossip on Radio 5 live at 20:30 BST on Wednesday

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, 32, is considering bringing his six-year career at Stamford Bridge to an end this month as the club close in on a £44.2m deal for 23-year-old Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani. (London Evening Standard)

The Blues remain in the race to sign Roma's Brazil goalkeeper Alisson despite Liverpool making a £62m bid for the 25-year-old. (Football Italia)

'I did not want to be a dead weight at Everton' DC United striker Wayne Rooney on family, life after playing and England

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, 46, will rejoin Juventus, the club the Frenchman played for between 1996 and 2001, as an advisor. (Libertad Digital)

Everton are in advanced talks to sign Bordeaux's Brazilian winger Malcolm, 21, in a £30m deal. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth will spend a club record £32m to sign Levante and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, 23, and a further £25m on Genoa and Uruguay full-back Diego Laxalt, 25. (Sun)

Newcastle United's Spanish boss Rafael Benitez, 58, is not happy after being told he has to sell before he can strengthen his side. (Mirror)

Porto are still keen on signing Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba, 23, but are unwilling to meet the £8m asking price for the Congo international. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

West Brom have rejected a loan offer from Newcastle for Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon, 28, who has a £16.5m release clause in his contract. (Express and Star)

Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Italian side Sassuolo's Senegal striker Khouma Babacar, 25, for £12m. (Mirror)

Huddersfield are interested in signing Monaco's France youth international striker Adama Diakhaby. 22. (Sky Sports)

Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 27, arrived for pre-season training at Nice after talks with Marseille broke down. (Football Italia)

Brentford will demand £15m for 22-year-old forward Ollie Watkins, who they signed for just £1.8m only a year ago from Exeter City. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are interested. (London Evening Standard)