Football gossip: Alisson, Higuain, Lewandowski, Alcantara, Grealish, Januzaj

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri would like to sign two Juventus players - Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain, 30, and Italian defender Daniele Rugani, 23 - but an unofficial "non-aggression transfer pact" means he will not be able to sign several Napoli players he would like. (Evening Standard journalist Tom Collomosse on BBC Radio 5 live)

Liverpool have beaten Chelsea to the signing of Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, 25, and are expected to confirm the £66.8m signing before the weekend. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United are considering moves for two Bayern Munich players - Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, and Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 27 - while Tottenham's Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld, 29, is also an option. (Independent)

Alcantara wants to move back to Barcelona, five years after leaving for Bayern Munich. The Spaniard has won five Bundesliga titles in five seasons at Bayern. (AS)

Manchester United's Italy full-back Matteo Darmian, 28, is close to a move to Juventus after three years at Old Trafford. (Football Italia)

Fulham are close to confirming a deal worth close to £20m for Newcastle's 23-year-old Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored 12 goals during a loan spell to help the Cottagers win promotion to the Premier League. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham are in talks with Aston Villa over English midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, who is valued at £30-£40m by the Midlands club. (Sky Sports)

Everton are lining up a bid to sign Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 23, from La Liga side Real Sociedad. (Het Nieuwsblad, via Sun)

Burnley have held talks with Swansea City over a potential double deal for £20m-rated English defender Alfie Mawson, 24, and English midfielder Sam Clucas, 27. (Mail)

Huddersfield are close to agreeing deals for Monaco's French striker Adama Diakhaby, 22, and Club Brugge's Belgian winger Anthony Limbombe, 24. (Sun)

Stoke City are pursuing an £8m deal for Aston Villa and Wales defender James Chester, 29, after having a £5m offer turned down. (Mail)

Stoke also want Huddersfield's English winger Tom Ince, 26. (Sky Sports, via Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires says his former Gunners team-mate Thierry Henry is ready to manage a Premier League club. (London Evening Standard)