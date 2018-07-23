World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 16-22 July

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

London, UK, 21 July: Alex Danson shoots at goal during England's 1-1 draw with India at the start of their Women's Hockey World Cup campaign at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. (Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Ontario, Canada, 19 July: Tre Mason of the Saskatchewan Roughriders eludes a series of tackles against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before going on to score a touchdown. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Chicago, United States, 21 July: A Canada goose flies into the path of startled runners during the Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon at Grant Park. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Marathon)

Le Grand Bornand, France, 17 July: Riders in La Course, the one-day women's race organised by the Tour de France, ride past Lake Annecy. Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten of Mitchelton-Scott claimed victory in a dramatic finish from fellow Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen of Boels Dolmans. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Nottingham, England, 18 July: Ymanitu Silva of Brazil plays a forehand during his match against Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain on day two of the British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships in Nottingham. Lapthorne won 7-6 (7-3) 6-2. (Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Tennis Foundation)

Carnoustie, Scotland, 22 July: The crowds watch on as Francesco Molinari lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 147th Open Championship. Molinari produced a two-under final round of 69 to become the first Italian to win a major title. (Harry How/Getty Images)

London Stadium, UK, 22 July: Great British wheelchair racer Kare Adenegan crosses the finish line in the T34 100m at the Anniversary Games to set a new world record of 16.80 secs, shattering the record of 17.18 held by compatriot Hannah Cockcroft. (Shaun Brooks/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Barcelona, Spain, 16 July: Italy defeat Germany 14-1 in their Group A match of the the 33rd LEN European Waterpolo Championships in Barcelona. (Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Washington, United States, 16 July: Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals celebrates with his manager Dave Martinez after winning the annual All-Star Home Run Derby. He beat Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs 19-18 by hitting nine homers in his final 50 seconds. ( Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Minnesota, United States, 19 July: Rob Adelberg of Australia practices for the Moto X Freestyle event during the ESPN X-Games at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (Sean M Haffey/Getty Images)

