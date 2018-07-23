World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 16-22 July 23 Jul From the section Sport Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/44903814 Read more about sharing. A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week: London, UK, 21 July: Alex Danson shoots at goal during England's 1-1 draw with India at the start of their Women's Hockey World Cup campaign at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. (Christopher Lee/Getty Images) Ontario, Canada, 19 July: Tre Mason of the Saskatchewan Roughriders eludes a series of tackles against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before going on to score a touchdown. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) Chicago, United States, 21 July: A Canada goose flies into the path of startled runners during the Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon at Grant Park. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Marathon)Read: East Fife 4 Forfar 5 - comedy result finally comes true (sort of) Le Grand Bornand, France, 17 July: Riders in La Course, the one-day women's race organised by the Tour de France, ride past Lake Annecy. Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten of Mitchelton-Scott claimed victory in a dramatic finish from fellow Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen of Boels Dolmans. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Nottingham, England, 18 July: Ymanitu Silva of Brazil plays a forehand during his match against Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain on day two of the British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships in Nottingham. Lapthorne won 7-6 (7-3) 6-2. (Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Tennis Foundation) Carnoustie, Scotland, 22 July: The crowds watch on as Francesco Molinari lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 147th Open Championship. Molinari produced a two-under final round of 69 to become the first Italian to win a major title. (Harry How/Getty Images)Quiz: Test your knowledge of big post-World Cup transfers London Stadium, UK, 22 July: Great British wheelchair racer Kare Adenegan crosses the finish line in the T34 100m at the Anniversary Games to set a new world record of 16.80 secs, shattering the record of 17.18 held by compatriot Hannah Cockcroft. (Shaun Brooks/Action Plus via Getty Images) Barcelona, Spain, 16 July: Italy defeat Germany 14-1 in their Group A match of the the 33rd LEN European Waterpolo Championships in Barcelona. (Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Washington, United States, 16 July: Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals celebrates with his manager Dave Martinez after winning the annual All-Star Home Run Derby. He beat Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs 19-18 by hitting nine homers in his final 50 seconds. ( Rob Carr/Getty Images) Minnesota, United States, 19 July: Rob Adelberg of Australia practices for the Moto X Freestyle event during the ESPN X-Games at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (Sean M Haffey/Getty Images)All photographs are subject to copyright. See some of the best news pictures from the week. Where next? Beth Dobbin on seizures, PTSD and realising her Olympic dreamsLeBron, Wozniacki, Hoddle & Waddle - sport's music crossovers 'The sacrifices mum and dad made were huge' - Emily Defroand