Football gossip: Willian, Sarri, Martial, Rojo, Fekir

Chelsea are considering whether to accept a £65m bid from Barcelona for midfielder Willian, with Manchester United also keen on the 29-year-old Brazilian. (Mail)

The Stamford Bridge club need to find an area of the ground where chain-smoking new boss Maurizio Sarri, 58, can light up on a matchday. (Mirror)

The Blues remain interested in signing Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, 22. (Talksport)

United boss Jose Mourinho will meet with the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward later this month over transfer targets. (Express)

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 28, is the player most likely to make way if United manage to sign England international Harry Maguire, 25, from Leicester. (Mirror)

Liverpool's chances of signing Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir, 25, look to have ended with claims a deal won't be struck. (Express)

Your pre-season guide Who is playing where before the Premier League resumes?

However, the Anfield club are set to hold talks with Turkish club Besiktas in the coming days over a move for Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, 29. (Star)

England captain Harry Kane was booed by fans when the Spurs star took part in a televised golf challenge on the final day of The Open at Carnoustie. (Sun)

Midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, is set to inform Aston Villa's new owners that he wants to join Tottenham Hotspur and pursue his dream of playing in the Champions League. (Telegraph)

Barcelona's Colombian defender Yerry Mina, 23, is set for move to the Premier League with Everton the most likely destination. (Goal)

Everton manager Marco Silva has refused to discuss the signing of winger Richarlison, saying he must "respect" that the 21-year-old remains at Watford player. (Liverpool Echo)

Juventus have reportedly made a €30m (£26.8m) bid for Brazilian defender Alex Telles of Porto, but the Portuguese club are insistent on a €40m (£35.7m) release clause. (Football Italia)

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, 21, admits he does not know what the future holds for him at the Premier League champions. (Manchester Evening News)

Manager Rafa Benitez is unlikely to resume contract talks with Newcastle United over an extension of his contract until after the transfer window shuts. (Chronicle)

Sheffield United have put in a £5m bid with Ipswich for 28-year-old striker Martyn Waghorn. (Sheffield Star)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says striker Ross McCormack, 31, and defender Micah Richards, 30, who are among their highest earners, are a drain on the Championship club. (Birmingham Mail)