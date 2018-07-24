Football gossip: Lloris, Usmanov, Thiago, Rebic, Martial, Higuain

Real Madrid are considering a £60m move for Tottenham and Belgium goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 31. (Sun)

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov is looking to sell his 30% stake in Arsenal after accepting majority owner Stan Kroenke will never cede overall control to him. (Financial Times)

Manchester United and Chelsea have both enquired about signing Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 27, who could be available for £62m. (ESPN)

United are also considering alternative targets to Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian by looking at Eintracht Frankfurt's Croatia international winger Ante Rebic, 24. (Independent)

Tottenham and Chelsea could move for French winger Anthony Martial, 22, who wants to leave Manchester United but remain in the Premier League. (Sun)

Chelsea could miss out on Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30, as Serie A rivals AC Milan are interested in signing the Argentine for £57m. (Evening Standard)

Quiz: Can you name every Premier League club's record signing? You only have four minutes...

Chelsea are close to signing veteran England goalkeeper Robert Green, 38, as cover in a surprise free transfer. (Sun)

Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Germany international and former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle, 27, from Borussia Dortmund. (West London Sport)

Liverpool will keep striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, this season and are prepared to lose the Englishman next summer on a free transfer. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton and West Ham are interested in signing Augsburg's Austrian international defender Martin Hinteregger, 25, who is valued at £13m. (Sun)

Wolves are to sign Spanish wing-back Jonny Castro, 24, on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid. (Mail)

Derby are in talks to sign 28-year-old English striker Martyn Waghorn from fellow Championship side Ipswich for £8m. (Mail)

Werder Bremen have made an enquiry to sign Everton's 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen. (SkySports)

Fenerbahce have made a loan offer for Tottenham's Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, 24, who spent last season on loan at the Turkish club. (SkySports)

Celtic are planning emergency contract talks with defender Dedryck Boyata, 27, amid interest in the Belgian from Fulham and Lyon. (Daily Record)

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, 70, is in advanced talks to become the manager of the Iraq national team. (Sky Sports)