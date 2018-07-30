World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 23-29 July

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Tokyo, Japan, 28 July: Taru Lahti-Liukkonen of Finland celebrates her victory with Anniina Parkkinen in their FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour match with Yui Nagata and Minori Kumada of Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

New York City, United States, 27 July: A view of the crowd on the opening day of the Overwatch League Grand Finals at Barclays Center. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Blizzard Entertainment)

Michigan, United States, 28 July: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri scores an overhead kick during the second half of the International Champions Cup football match against Manchester United at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Miami, United States, 23 July: JT Realmuto of the Miami Marlins attempts to catch a throw from the outfield during the seventh inning of their match against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

London, England, 24 July: Motomi Kawamura of Japan looks dejected after her shot goes wide during the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Pool D game against New Zealand at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Grotte du Mas d'Azil, France, 24 July: Riders travel through a natural cave during the 16th stage of the 105th Tour de France, between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon. (Photo by Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)

Dublin, Ireland, 29 July: Robbie O'Flynn of Cork is tackled by Sean Finn of Limerick during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final at Croke Park. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Astrakhan, Russia, 24 July: MCM's Mathieu Serradori and Fabian Lurquin compete during the fourth leg of the Silk Way Rally 2018. (Photo by Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images)

Perth, Australia, 28 July: The Fever warm up before their Super Netball match against the Vixens at Perth Arena. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Gjakova, Kosovo, 22 July: A man jumps from the 22m high Ura e Shenjte bridge during an annual high diving competition. (Photo by Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images)

