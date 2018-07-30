European Pool Open: Watch the men's and women's tournaments on the BBC

Top-ranked Marc Farnsworth has won nine IPA titles

IPA Tour 4 - European Open Venue: Coventry Double Tree Hilton Dates: 3-5 August Coverage: Watch live on Saturday from 10:00-23:00 BST and Sunday from 10:30-18:00 BST on BBC Sport website, Sport app & connected TV.

Coventry hosts the IPA European Pool Open this weekend and BBC Sport will stream Saturday and Sunday's play on the Sport website and connected TV.

The event is the fourth of five on the IPA Tour, which finishes in Hounslow in October with the British Open.

Under the sport's blackball rules, players will compete for the professional men's title and also the men's and women's Open titles.

The two men's tournaments are on a knockout basis and the women play round-robin matches before semi-finals and finals.

In the pro ranks, the winner is the first to win eight frames and the Open event is a first-to-seven format.

The women's event is played over 10 frames with a deciding frame if the score is tied at 5-5.

IPA Tour winners 2018 Men's Professional Men's Open Ladies Wales Open (Cardiff) Ronan McCarthy (GB) Simon Ward (Wal) Emma Cunningham (NI) Scottish Open (Aberdeen) Mark Boyle (Sco) Mark Boyle (Sco) Nat Madden (NI) England Open (Bradford) Jordan Shepherd (Wal) Neil Raybone (Eng) Emma Cunningham (NI)

Blackball pool - the basics

Breaking off: Three balls have to come back past the centre of the table from the break - opening up the table and making big breaks more likely

Skill shot: It's OK to pot your own and your opponent's ball at the same time - this rewards attacking play by 'unblocking' pockets.

Fouls: The first shot after any foul is a free visit, but the player then continues with just one shot

The recognised rules are set by the WPA, pool's international governing body

Players to look out for

Wales' Simon Ward won the Welsh Open this season and is ranked nine in Coventry

Marc Farnsworth (Eng): Ranked number one for the last two years, "Mister Consistency" has won nine IPA titles, but none in the last year. He is known for his control of the cue ball.

Ben Davies (Wal): The Llanelli-born reigning world champion has not won a tour event this season but has the potting skills to break that duck in Coventry.

Liam Dunster (Sco): Holds the Champions Cup and is rated the most improved player of the last 12 months, with a rise in the rankings to match.

Ronan McCarthy (NI): The ultra-consistent veteran from Northern Ireland has won 12 ranking titles.

Simon Ward (Wal): Nicknamed "Boomerang", Ward won the men's Open in Wales and finished runner-up to Davies in the world final. A skilled shot-maker.

Emma Cunningham (NI): Cunningham, who won a world title at the age of just 18, has lost just one game in 15 on this year's IPA tour and won 104 of the 137 frames she has played.