Football gossip: Lewandowski, Hazard, Pulisic, Digne, Nzonzi, Ospina

Manchester United would have to pay wages in the region of Alexis Sanchez's £505,000 per week to sign Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, from Bayern Munich. (Star)

Real Madrid are set to abandon their pursuit of Eden Hazard after refusing to meet Chelsea's £200m valuation of the 27-year-old Belgium international. (Express)

Manchester United are planning a £35m move for Barcelona's Colombia international defender Yerry Mina, 23. (Sun)

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to sell USA international Christian Pulisic this summer for £65m, with Chelsea and Liverpool among the clubs interested in the 19-year-old. (Mail)

Everton have agreed a fee of up to £25m with Barcelona for France international left-back Lucas Digne, 25. (Goal.com)

Arsenal target Steven Nzonzi, 29, the French former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder now with Sevilla, is close to joining Roma in a deal worth more than £29m. (Calciomercato, via Star)

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic looks set for a permanent move to Fulham, where he spent part of last season on loan, after a £20m bid for the 23-year-old Serbia international was accepted by the Magpies. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are believed to have "shaken hands" with Turkish side Besiktas over a deal for Colombia international goalkeeper David Ospina, 29. (Football.London)

Newcastle insist skipper Jamaal Lascelles will not be sold even if Leicester make a £35m bid for the 24-year-old defender. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, who had a loan spell at West Brom last season, says he regards his return to the Reds like a second chance with a girlfriend, insisting he still loves the club. (ESPN)

Claude Puel is confident Leicester will keep hold of England defender Harry Maguire, 25, and Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 31. (Leicester Mercury)

Manager Neil Warnock has hinted that Cardiff may sign Liverpool's Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic, 22, who played for the Bluebirds last term, and one other central midfielder before the transfer window shuts. (Wales Online)

Aston Villa's new owners will resist offers for Jack Grealish, 22, James Chester, 29, and Jonathan Kodjia, 28, manager Steve Bruce says. (Birmingham Mail)

Stoke manager Gary Rowett has dismissed speculation linking England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 25, with a summer move. (Talksport)

Brighton target Liam Moore, 25, who has handed in a transfer request, was left out of the Reading squad for their friendly at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday. (Brighton Argus)

Unai Emery is prepared to hand Mesut Ozil the Arsenal captaincy on a more regular basis after the German led the Gunners to a friendly win over Paris St-Germain. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino admits the early closure of the Premier League transfer window will not help the club, but insists there is no need to panic over the lack of new signings. (London Evening Standard)