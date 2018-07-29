Football gossip: Crouch, Maguire, Pickford, Darmian, Courtois, Willian

Burnley are preparing a £500,000 for Stoke striker Peter Crouch, 37. (Sun)

England defender Harry Maguire, 25, is keen on a £65m move to Manchester United but will not force a move and Leicester are reluctant to sell. (Mirror)

Jordan Pickford is set to be offered a new contract at Everton as they look to secure the long-term future of the 24-year-old England goalkeeper, who has been linked with Chelsea. (The Times - subscription required)

Napoli are interested in signing Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian, 28, on loan with the option to buy at the end of next season. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid have made Chelsea an opening offer of £100m for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, and midfielder Willian, 29. (Mail)

Chelsea could move for Juventus defender Mattia Caldara, 24, rather than the striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30, who has previously been linked with the Blues. (Corriere della Sera - in Italian)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has played down suggestions of Spurs re-signing Gareth Bale, 29, from Real Madrid, but says he is aware of the importance of making new arrivals. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa have made a bid to sign Liverpool's Ben Woodburn on loan, with the 18-year-old Wales forward set to be withdrawn from Jurgen Klopp's training camp in France. (Telegraph)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is planning to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, despite holding talks with Marseille. (Mail)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he would not have bought a ticket to watch his side in their 4-1 defeat by Liverpool on their United States pre-season tour. (Star)

Newcastle are in talks with West Brom to sign Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, 28. (Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough's former Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford, 24, will have a medical with Leeds on Monday before a possible £10m move. (Mail)

Liverpool's Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella, 21, is set to seal a £3.5m move to Norwegian side Rosenborg after a deal was agreed between the clubs. (Liverpool Echo)

Fulham are close to signing defender Alfie Mawson, 24, from Swansea, with talks between the clubs at an advanced stage. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa want to sign West Ham's 30-year-old winger Robert Snodgrass on another loan deal, having secured the Scot's services for much of last season. (Birmingham Mail)

Derby are close to completing the £1m signing of 23-year old Reading defender George Evans. (Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest winger Barrie McKay, 23, is set to join Swansea in a deal worth £500,000. (Mail)