Football gossip: Willian, Courtois, Maguire, Rojo, Ramsey, Kante

Real Madrid have no interest in Chelsea midfielder Willian, 29, and only want Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, from the Blues. (Marca)

Brazil international Willian says he is "very happy at Chelsea" and enjoys living in London. (Globo Esporte, via Mirror)

Leicester boss Claude Puel has reiterated his belief that 25-year-old England defender Harry Maguire - linked with Manchester United - will stay with the Foxes for the new season. (Sky Sports)

Maguire is set to be offered a lucrative new deal with Leicester, increasing his weekly wage from £50,000 to £95,000. (Mirror)

Everton are leading the race to sign 28-year-old Manchester United and Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, who has been told he can leave if a £30m valuation is met. (Mirror)

Liverpool are confident of tying Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 26, down to a new long-term contract in the coming weeks. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, the Reds' Belgium striker Divock Origi, 23, is wanted on loan by Besiktas and Fenerbahce.(Talksport)

Chelsea have have opened talks with Inter Milan about their Uruguay midfielder Matias Vecino, 26, and offered Juventus £35.5m for 24-year-old Italy defender Mattia Caldara. (London Evening Standard)

The Blues are also considering a £30m bid for Arsenal's Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27. (Telegraph)

Lazio have been told by the Gunners they must pay £7m if they want to sign Spanish forward Lucas Perez. (Talksport)

Newcastle have an interest in Argentina international Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax, but an £8m fee and the demands of the 23-year-old left-back's agent may be beyond the limited budget available to Magpies boss Rafael Benitez. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has made Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29, his main transfer target. (Star)

Brighton have agreed to sell 29-year-old English striker Sam Baldock to Reading. (Argus)

Leicester will accept £18m for Algeria forward Islam Slimani, but the 30-year-old's future may not be decided until the end of August, when the international transfer window closes. (Leicester Mercury)

Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to be drawn on speculation linking the club with a move for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 27. (Talksport)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has called on players such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard, all 25, to cut short their holidays to help their struggling team-mates, who have failed to impress in pre-season so far. (Times - subscription required)

Middlesbrough's former England Under-21 striker Patrick Bamford, 24, is close to a transfer to Championship rivals Leeds United for an initial fee in the region of £7m. (Guardian)

Meanwhile, Boro Middlesbrough have rejected a bid from Premier League newcomers Wolves for their 22-year-old winger Adama Traore. (Express & Star)

Morocco midfielder Younes Belhanda, linked with Crystal Palace, has ruled out a move to England and the 28-year-old insists he is happy at Turkish side Galatasary. (Football.London)

Paris St-Germain's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, is close to signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions. (ESPN)

Everton defender Matty Pennington is a target for Leeds - where he spent last season on loan - and fellow Championship side Wigan are also interested in the 23-year-old Englishman. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Birmingham goalkeeping coach Kevin Hitchcock has been appointed in the same role at Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC - joining former Aston Villa manager John Gregory. (Birmingham Mail)