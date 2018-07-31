Football gossip: Zidane, Modric, Lewandowski, Hazard, Willian, Mignolet

Manchester United want former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to replace Jose Mourinho as manager if he leaves the Old Trafford club. (Sun)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Real Madrid's Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 32, who is on holiday in Italy at the moment. (Mail)

Chelsea hope to beat Real to the signing of 29-year-old Bayern Munich and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski. (Star)

The Blues hope by offering midfielder N'Golo Kante a new £290,000-a-week deal they can also persuade Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 27, to stay at Stamford Bridge. (Evening Standard)

However, Paris St-Germain are not giving up on signing 27-year-old France international Kante. (Mirror)

What is going on at Manchester United? Is Jose Mourinho angling for an exit or just making a point?

Chelsea are unconvinced Brazil winger Willian's late return to the club is because of passport issues, with the 29-year-old yet to report for pre-season training. (Times - subscription required)

Liverpool's 30-year-old Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is a target for Barcelona. (Sky Sports)

Defender Luke Shaw, 23, is happy to see out the final year of his contract at Manchester United, despite interest from German side Wolfsburg in the England international. (Mail)

Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi, 24, has been told by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri he has a future at Stamford Bridge, amid interest from Crystal Palace and Valencia.(RMC, via Sun)

Everton are interested in signing Russia midfielder Denis Cheryshev, 27, from Villarreal. (Marca, via Talksport)

Crystal Palace hope to sign Germany forward Max Meyer, 22, from Schalke and 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza from Fenerbahce. (Star)

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has agreed to a season-long loan at fellow Serie A side AC Milan, who will have the option to buy the 31-year-old Argentine for £32m at the end of the season. (Guardian)

Real Madrid approached 26-year-old Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah about replacing Cristiano Ronaldo after selling the 33-year-old Portugal international to Juventus. (El Pais, via Star)

Former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry has agreed terms to become the new Egypt manager. (King Fut, via Talksport)

Sevilla president Jose Castro has made it clear that he expects France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi to remain at the club. The 29-year old is thought to be a target for Arsenal. (Metro)

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 33, says he wants to stay at Tottenham, despite being back-up to England captain Harry Kane, 25. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle offered manager Rafael Benitez to Spain for the World Cup after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui. (COPE, via Express)

The Football Association is fighting to keep hold of technical director Dan Ashworth, who is interested in a similar role at Premier League club Brighton. (Mirror)

Sampdoria are set to confirm the signing of Ronaldo Vieira, 20, from Leeds United after agreeing a five-year contract with the England Under-21 midfielder. (Yorkshire Evening Post)