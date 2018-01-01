Transfers - August 2018

Lucas Digne, who has joined Everton from Barcelona for £18m, was on France's standby list for the World Cup

The summer transfer window closes on 9 August.

1 August

Premier League

Lucas Digne [Barcelona - Everton] £18m

English Football League

Luke Steele [Bristol City - Nottingham Forest] Free

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.