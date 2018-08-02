Football gossip: Modric, Mina, Vidal, Courtois, Lewandowski, Martial

Real Madrid have put a £670m price tag on 32-year-old Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, named player of the 2018 World Cup, to deter Inter Milan from making any approach. (Mirror)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, 23, with the Colombia international waiting on United to reach an agreement with the La Liga club. (Metro, via Mundo Deportivo)

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, has told his team-mates he is ready to leave Crystal Palace and could hand in a transfer request to force through a move to Chelsea in the next few days. (Mirror)

Barcelona are close to signing Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich after agreeing personal terms with the 31-year-old Chile midfielder, who could cost the Spanish champions £27m. (Guardian)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is set for talks with Thibaut Courtois, 26, over the goalkeeper's future. Real Madrid are eager to sign the Belgian - whose current deal expires next summer - but the Blues are yet to identify a replacement. (Diario AS, via Star)

Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic after the 24-year-old Croatia midfielder reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho's style of play. (Express, via Calciomercato)

Manchester United are considering offering French forward Anthony Martial, 22, to Bayern Munich as part of a deal to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29. United are reportedly willing to let Martial join a club outside the Premier League. (Mirror)

However, reports in Germany suggest Martial will instead be used in a swap deal for the Bundesliga club's 29-year-old German defender Jerome Boateng. (Bild)

Bournemouth must offer £30m if they are to convince Levante to part with Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, 23, after the Cherries had a club-record bid rejected. (Sun)

Championship side West Brom have told Burnley they will need to pay £20m if they are to part with 29-year-old English striker Jay Rodriguez. (Guardian)

Burnley have also reportedly had an £11m bid rejected by Middlesbrough for English defender Ben Gibson, with Everton also said to be interested in the 25-year-old. (Northern Echo)

Stoke City's Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam, 32, is interested in returning to his first club Rangers before he retires. (Talksport)

Belgium and Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker, 23, has turned down moves to the Premier League, rejecting both Crystal Palace and Wolves this summer. (Sun)

However, Wolves are poised to break their transfer record in order to secure Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, 22, triggering the Spaniard's £18m release clause. (Telegraph)