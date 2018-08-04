Football gossip: Pogba, Alderweireld, Ramsey, Pulisic, Vida, Luiz, Darmian

From the section

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba's agent is expected to tell the Red Devils he can broker a £100m move for the 25-year-old World Cup winner to Barcelona. (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United are closing in a £60m deal to sign Tottenham's Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 29. (Sunday Mirror)

Benfica have opened talks to sign Manchester United's 28-year-old Italy full-back Matteo Darmian, who is valued at £15m. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are lining up a £35m move for Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27. (Sunday Express)

Why is it so hard to defend the Premier League title? BBC Sport identifies some key areas which might be holding teams back

Borussia Dortmund are refusing to sell £60m-rated USA winger Christian Pulisic, 19, who is wanted by Chelsea and Bayern Munich. (Mail on Sunday)

Wolves have made a £16m bid for Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, 29. (Sabah - in Turkish)

Leicester are close to signing Algeria winger Rachid Ghezzal, 26, from Monaco. (ESPN)

Arsenal have accepted a £4.45m bid from Sporting Lisbon for Spanish striker Lucas Perez, 29. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Tottenham and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, has turned down a move to Inter Milan. (Sun on Sunday)

Fulham have enquired about signing Real Madrid's French left-back Theo Hernandez, 20, on loan. (Mail on Sunday)

Stoke are close to signing Ipswich and Denmark left-back Jonas Knudsen, 25, for £1m. (Sun on Sunday)

AC Milan are preparing a £106.9m offer for Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23. (La Stampa - in Italian)

Inter Milan are ready to offer £35.6m for Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 32. (Il Giornale - in Italian)

Rayo Vallecano are in talks to sign former Paris St-Germain and Newcastle midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, 31, on a free transfer. The France midfielder is a free agent (Marca)