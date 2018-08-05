Football gossip: Mina, Zaha, Maguire, Boateng, Traore

Everton have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Colombian international defender Yerry Mina, 23, for £28.5m on a five-year deal. (Sport - in Spanish)

And Everton have told Manchester United they will take 28-year-old England defender Chris Smalling or Sweden international Victor Lindelof, 24, if the two clubs cannot agree a deal for Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 28. (Teamtalk)

United are preparing to make a bid for Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire, 25, and know they will have to pay a world record fee for the England international. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, United have made contact with Bayern Munich to sign 29-year-old Germany international defender Jerome Boateng, who is valued at £44.5m. (Bild - in German)

Chelsea are leading the race to sign £75m-rated Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, after Tottenham pulled out of the running. (Mirror)

Leicester have had a £10m bid rejected for Brentford defender Chris Mepham, 20, with Bournemouth also interested in the Wales international. (Mail)

Wolves are willing to pay Middlesbrough £22m in instalments for Spanish winger Adama Traore, 22, instead of a full, up-front payment of £18m. (Sun)

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Red Bull Salzburg's Israel international striker Munas Dabbur, 26. (Mail)

Spanish striker Lucas Perez, 29, wants to stay at Arsenal and fight for his first-team place despite interest from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon. (Independent)

West Ham have ended their pursuit of Porto winger Yacine Brahimi, 28, after failing to agree personal terms with the Algeria international. (Sky Sports)

But West Ham have made a £10m offer for Le Havre's 20-year-old French centre-back Harold Moukoudi. (Mail)

Juventus want £18m for 25-year-old Italian midfielder Stefano Sturaro who has been linked with a move to West Ham, Newcastle and Leicester. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have been told to pay the £107m release clause if they want to sign Valencia and Spain forward Rodrigo, 27. (Marca)

Championship sides Aston Villa and Leeds both want to sign 25-year-old Northern Ireland international midfielder George Saville from Millwall.(Mail)

Villa are close to signing Manchester United's England youth international defender Axel Tuanzebe, 20, on a season-long loan deal. (Sun)