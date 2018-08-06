Football gossip: Alderweireld, Oblak, Courtois, Modric, Crouch, Mina, Sanchez

From the section

Manchester United have returned with a final offer for Tottenham's 29-year-old Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld. (Mirror)

Chelsea will pay the £89m release clause in Jan Oblak's Atletico Madrid contract to sign the 25-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper as a replacement for 26-year-old Belgium international Thibaut Courtois, who is set to join Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Alternatively, Chelsea will look to sign Stoke's 25-year-old England goalkeeper Jack Butland if Courtois leaves. (Sky Sports)

What do the stats say? We look at some of the trends that might emerge this season, and attempt to bust a few myths

West Ham are interested in Fiorentina's 32-year-old Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez, who used to play for Aston Villa. (Mirror)

Arsenal are open to offers for 27-year-old England forward Danny Welbeck. (Evening Standard)

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 32, is seriously considering leaving Real Madrid as he is tempted by a lucrative offer from Inter Milan. (La Sexta - in Spanish)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says 23-year-old Barcelona defender Yerry Mina is "still very interested" in a move to the French club, despite reports suggesting the Colombia international is set to join Everton. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton are set to sign 25-year-old Brazil winger Bernard on a free transfer. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are preparing a "huge" bid for Lazio's 23-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid's 24-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic is refusing to train with the club as he tries to force a move. (Marca)

Burnley remain keen to sign Stoke's 37-year-old former England striker Peter Crouch. (Sun)

Leicester are in talks with Dinamo Zagreb over a potential £13m deal for 21-year-old Croatian centre-back Filip Benkovic. (Mail)

Brentford have rejected Leicester's £15m bid for 20-year-old Wales defender Chris Mepham. (ESPN)

Southampton's 30-year-old former England goalkeeper Fraser Forster is a target for Turkish clubs Besiktas and Fenerbahce. (Sun)

Spanish former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla, 33, has signed a permanent deal with Villarreal following a successful trial. (EFE)

Arsenal's 18-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson is set to be given a new long-term contract. (Sun)

Derby County have beaten Middlesbrough to the signing of Ipswich's 28-year-old striker Martyn Waghorn. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Newcastle could be fined for failing to meet contractual obligations to broadcasters after their players did not make themselves available for 'walk up shots' which are used by TV companies when showing starting line-ups. (Times - subscription required)